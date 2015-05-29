SAO PAULO May 29 Panama's Copa Airlines plans
to expand its route network out of Latin America despite the
challenges it currently faces in Brazil, the region's biggest
market, the company's chief executive officer said on Friday.
The carrier, a subsidiary of Copa Holdings SA, sees
further potential in a business model built on linking small and
mid-sized Latin American cities with the United States through
its Panama City hub, Chief Executive Pedro Heibron told Reuters
at an event marking the airline's 15 years in Brazil.
Copa is currently struggling in Brazil, however, where a
rapidly weakening local currency and growing uncertainty
over economic growth has slashed Brazilians' vacation trips to
the United States for theme park visits and shopping.
"We are reacting quickly to the drop in demand and plan to
cut capacity out of Brazil in June," Heibron said. "But we feel
the economy will recover sooner rather than later."
Copa expects overall capacity growth of 6 percent in the
Americas in 2015, down from 7 percent forecast earlier and
strong double-digit growth last year.
But Heibron said Copa will cut most of the new capacity it
opened in the second half of 2014 in Brazil, which probably
slipped into its worst recession in 2015.
Copa plans to eliminate one of its four flights out of Rio
de Janeiro, one flight from Brazilia, reduce its flights from
Campinas to four a week and tighten off-season capacity as well,
Heibron said.
"If demand is lacking the company has to be commercially
aggressive in order to stimulate travel, significantly
pressuring unit revenues and margins alike," Itau BBA analysts
led by Renato Salomone wrote earlier this month.
The cuts come as Copa fights off competition from larger
rivals such as American Airlines Group Inc and Delta Air
Lines Inc, both of which began offering rock-bottom
fares to the United States in recent weeks.
"We doubled our capacity overall in the past five years in
the Americas and we knew that was not sustainable," Heibron
said. "Growth in the future in Brazil will be healthy but more
modest."
Last month, Copa announced a firm order for 61 737 MAX jets
from Boeing Co, which it said would be used to meet new
demand in the region and to replace some of its older 98 planes
in operation now, Vice President Dennis Cary said.
Copa is about to start a new flight to New Orleans in June,
one of the few from Latin America, and announced on Thursday
that it would start a new daily flight to San Francisco in
September. It also soon will service two new smaller cities in
Mexico.
