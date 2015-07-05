SANTIAGO Two people were killed and several others injured in Santiago when a car slammed into street revelers celebrating host Chile's triumph in the Copa America soccer tournament, local radio Bio-Bio reported on Sunday.

Chileans streamed into the streets, squares and bars after their team won its first ever major trophy on Saturday, beating Argentina 4-1 on penalties after the teams drew 0-0.

Some crowds attempted to loot shops and supermarkets before being stopped by police, local media reported.

But the Copa tournament was largely free of the hooliganism that has dogged soccer matches in the region. Efforts to work with other countries to keep out troublemakers seem to have worked, with no reports of significant violence.

