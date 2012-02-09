* Net profit jumps 10.6 pct in fourth quarter yr/yr

* Full year profit also up 28.8 pct in 2011 vs 2010

* More passenger traffic, higher fuel costs

PANAMA CITY, Feb 8 Copa Holdings SA , the parent of Panama-based Copa Airlines, said on Wednesday its fourth-quarter net profit rose 10.6 percent to $104.4 million, boosting the company's 2011 net profit to $310.4 million, a 28.8 percent increase over 2010.

The company, which also operates Copa Airlines Colombia, reported earnings per share of $2.36 for the quarter and $6.98 for the year.

The results compare to $94.4 million for the quarter a year earlier and $241.1 million for 2010.

Benefitting as the main carrier at Panama's strategically located airport, which is increasingly used as a hub for travel throughout Latin America, Copa's consolidated passenger traffic grew 15.6 percent in the fourth quarter.

International traffic growth climbed 21.7 percent, the company said.

Added capacity and higher prices pushed Copa's fuel expenses up by 45.7 percent in the quarter.

Copa shares rose 50 cents to $69.48 in after-hours trade from their $68.98 close.