* Deal value of $5 bln including debt
* Kinder offering 0.4563 of unit for each share of Copano
* Ratio translates into $40.91/share, a 23.5 percent premium
* PE firm TPG set to gain big from early investment in
Copano
* Kinder to expand in south and north Texas, and Oklahoma
By Krishna N Das
Jan 30 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP
will buy natural gas pipeline operator Copano Energy LLC
for $3.22 billion to tap into growing demand for
infrastructure to transport vast supplies from the shale fields
of Texas and Oklahoma.
Private equity firm TPG Capital, Copano's top
shareholder with a stake of more than 14 percent, will get a 41
percent premium to its $300 million investment made in 2010, if
the deal goes through.
The deal is the latest in a flurry of multi-billion-dollar
takeovers in the U.S. pipeline industry over the past two years
as companies rush to cash in on a shortage of pipelines to move
gas and gas liquids such as ethane and propane.
The oversupply of gas and gas liquids, largely due to the
advent of new drilling methods such as hydraulic fracturing, has
also hurt prices.
Many companies have announced plans to build new pipelines,
but stricter regulations and environmental concerns have delayed
the completion of several projects.
"Copano is already executing on a substantial backlog of
expansion projects for which it has secured customer commitments
and is exploring a significant amount of projects incremental to
these," said Kinder Morgan Chief Executive Richard Kinder.
Kinder is also the chief executive and co-founder of Kinder
Morgan Inc, which sold its Tennessee Gas Pipeline and a
50 percent stake in El Paso Natural Gas pipeline to Kinder
Morgan Energy for about $6.22 billion in August.
Kinder Morgan in May won U.S. approval for its $23 billion
acquisition of rival El Paso Corp.
EXPENSIVE DEAL?
Kinder Morgan Energy said late on Tuesday it would offer
0.4563 of its unit for each share of Copano. The ratio
translates into a price of $40.91 per share - a 23.5 percent
premium to Copano's Tuesday close of $33.13.
Including debt, the total deal value is about $5 billion,
Kinder Morgan Energy said.
Thomson Reuters StarMine's intrinsic valuation model
suggests Copano should be trading at $22.44. The models take
into account analyst estimates for growth, usually over five
years, and then model the typical growth trajectory of companies
over a longer period of time.
"While not inexpensive, we think the transaction will
enhance KMP's competitive position by enhancing its ability to
provide a broader package of midstream services to producers and
provides additional sources of future growth," Simmons & Co
analyst Bill Herbert said.
Shares of Houston-based Kinder Morgan Energy fell 1 percent
to $88.58 on Wednesday morning on the New York Stock Exchange,
while those of Copano rose 16 percent to $38.56 on the Nasdaq.
Copano owns an interest in or operates about 6,900 miles
(11,000 km) of pipelines with capacity of 2.7 billion cubic feet
per day (bcf/d) of gas and nine processing plants with more than
1 bcf/d capacity.
Kinder Morgan Energy owns an interest in or runs about
46,000 miles of pipelines that transport gas, gasoline, crude
oil and other products, while its 180 terminals store petroleum
products, chemicals and such other products.
"As a result of this acquisition, we will be able to pursue
incremental development in the Eagle Ford Shale play in south
Texas, gain entry into the Barnett Shale Combo in north Texas
and the Mississippi Lime and Woodford Shales in Oklahoma," CEO
Kinder said.
The transaction poses minimal execution risk given that
Kinder Morgan Energy already has a joint venture with Copano in
the Eagle Ford region, said analyst Herbert.
The acquisition will add at least 10 cents per unit to
Kinder Morgan Energy's earnings for at least the next five years
beginning 2014, the company said.
Kinder Morgan Energy said TPG, to which Copano had sold
10.33 million convertible preferred units at $29.05 each, has
agreed to support the deal, which is expected to close in the
third quarter.
Kinder Morgan Energy expects to retain the "vast majority"
of 415 people employed by Copano, which was founded in 1992 by
John Eckel Jr, who served as its chief executive until his death
in November 2009.
Citi advised Kinder Morgan Energy, while Weil Gotshal &
Manges LLP and Bracewell & Giuliani acted as legal counsel.
Barclays Capital Inc and Jefferies & Co Inc were the financial
advisers to Copano, with Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz acting
as its legal counsel.
Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Hall expects the deal to
"ripple through" to other take-out candidates including
Southcross Energy Partners LP, Markwest Energy Partners
LP and Targa Resources.