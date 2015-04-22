SANTIAGO, April 22 Chilean industrial
conglomerate Empresas Copec said on Wednesday it plans
to start operations at its small Can-Can copper mine in the
north of the country in mid-2016.
Copec is in the process of getting environmental permits for
the mine, which is expected to produce 4,000 tonnes of copper
cathodes and 30,000 tonnes of copper concentrate per year, the
company said during its annual meeting.
The Santiago-headquartered company, which also owns a coal
mine in the country's southern Patagonia region, but has not
been traditionally a significant mining investor, said it is
allocating about $600 million for Can-Can.
Most of Copec's 2015 $980-million investment plan will be
spent on its Arauco unit, one of the world's biggest
wood pulp producers.
Copec also owns the world's No. 3 fishing company and the
main fuel distributors in Chile and Colombia.
(Reporting by Antonio de la Jara; Writing by Anthony Esposito;
Editing by Peter Galloway)