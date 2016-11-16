UPDATE 5-Under fire at home, Trump wins warm welcome in Saudi
* Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria (Adds details on arms sales, White House on Comey, Lavrov quote)
SANTIAGO Nov 16 Chilean industrial conglomerate Empresas Copec has signed an agreement with ExxonMobil to produce and distribute lubricants and fuels throughout Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru, Copec said in a note to regulators on Wednesday, in a deal that could imply investments of up to $747 million.
The deal includes the transfer of ExxonMobil's fuel business in Colombia and Ecuador to Copec, which would include plants and industrial installations.
(Reporting by Gram Slattery)
* Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria (Adds details on arms sales, White House on Comey, Lavrov quote)
RIYADH, May 20 The United States on Saturday announced military deals worth nearly $110 billion, during a visit by President Donald Trump to Saudi Arabia.