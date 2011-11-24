* Industrial conglomerate Q3 net profit down 52.5 pct

* Q3 net at $137.99 mln, down from $290.64 mln in Q3 2010

* Lower wood pulp prices, seasonal factors weigh (Adds details, Copec quote)

SANTIAGO, Nov 24 Chile's industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN on Thursday reported a 52.5 percent plunge in third-quarter profit from the same period last year, stung by lower wood pulp prices, seasonal factors and global financial woes.

The company, among the world's five largest wood pulp exporters, reported a net profit of $137.99 million for the July-to-September period, well under the $230 million forecast by a Reuters poll. [ID:nN1E7AD0ZB]

"The difference is basically explained by a lower operating result, especially in the forestry and fishing sectors," Copec said in a statement, comparing the third- quarter result to the same period a year earlier.

"Wood pulp posted lower sales, but (the fall) was compensated in part by higher revenue in the panel and sawn wood businesses," it added.

Europe's debt woes have significantly affected the region's demand for paper, Copec added.

Earnings for the nine months to September were $705.75 million, up 4.8 percent from the same period last year.

Copec, one of the top-weighted stocks in Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA, also has fuel distribution and fishing divisions.

Shares of the conglomerate were down 0.64 percent in late Thursday trade, after Copec announced its earnings, underperforming the wider IPSA index, which was down just 0.13 percent. (Reporting by Santiago newsroom; Editing by Jan Paschal)