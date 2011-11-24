Poland's Tauron plans Eurobond worth up to 500 mln euros
WARSAW, June 14 Polish state-run power producer Tauron said on Wednesday it planned to issue a Eurobond of up to 500 million euros ($564 million).
SANTIAGO, Nov 24 Financial results for Chilean industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN for the July-September period, as released on Thursday (in millions of dollars unless otherwise stated).
July-Sept 2011 July-Sept 2010 Net profit 137.99 290.64 Revenue 5,432.34 3,229.58 EPS (dollars) 0.11 0.22
Copec, which also distributes fuels, is among the top-weighted stocks in the blue-chip IPSA index, and is among the world's five largest wood pulp exporters. (Reporting by Santiago newsroom; Editing by Jan Paschal)
MELBOURNE, June 15 Eastern Australia's power grid will be stretched again if fierce heatwaves hit over the next two summers, despite recent government steps to beef up supply, the nation's electricty market operator said on Thursday.