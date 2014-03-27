SAO PAULO, March 27 Brazilian sugar trader Copersucar and U.S. commodities company Cargill said on Thursday they would merge their sugar trading operations in a 50-50 joint venture to create a global juggernaut.

Following are some facts about Copersucar:

* The company traded 8.5 million tonnes of sugar in 2013, up 10 percent from the year before.

* With exports of 6.8 million tonnes last year, the company accounts for 10 percent of global trade in the sweetener.

* The 47 associated mills belonging to 24 groups make up the stake holders in Copersucar.

* The 47 mills crush 120 million tonnes of cane a year, or a fifth of Brazil's main center-south cane crop.

* Copersucar is a closed capital company that was created in 2008 from a cooperative of the same name.

* The company's TAC sugar terminal in Santos had an export capacity of 10 million tonnes a year before most of it burned down in October, disrupting the company's shipments for months.

* Copersucar expects to recover all of its sugar export capacity at TAC by 2015.

* Although not part of the joint venture with Cargill, Copersucar also has trading operations in ethanol, and a principal stake in the designated ethanol pipeline Logum Logistica being built to carry fuel from the mills to the ports.

* As a group, Copersucar's mills are by far the largest producers and traders of sugar in Brazil. Cosan's joint venture with Royal Dutch Shell Plc, known as Raizen, crushes 60 million tonnes of cane a year, roughly half that of Copersucar's associates.

* Copersucar has commercial relations with buyers of sugar in more than 40 countries including China, India, Russia, the Middle East, Europe and the Americas.

* It also has trading desks in São Paulo, Rotterdam, Hong Kong and Franklin, Tennessee.

* Brazil is the world's largest sugar producer, churning out more than 39 million tonnes in 2013. Around 35 million tonnes of that was from its center-south, with the remainder from the northeast.