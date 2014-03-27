SAO PAULO, March 27 Brazilian sugar trader
Copersucar and U.S. commodities company Cargill said
on Thursday they would merge their sugar trading operations in a
50-50 joint venture to create a global juggernaut.
Following are some facts about Copersucar:
* The company traded 8.5 million tonnes of sugar in 2013, up
10 percent from the year before.
* With exports of 6.8 million tonnes last year, the company
accounts for 10 percent of global trade in the sweetener.
* The 47 associated mills belonging to 24 groups make up the
stake holders in Copersucar.
* The 47 mills crush 120 million tonnes of cane a year, or a
fifth of Brazil's main center-south cane crop.
* Copersucar is a closed capital company that was created in
2008 from a cooperative of the same name.
* The company's TAC sugar terminal in Santos had an export
capacity of 10 million tonnes a year before most of it burned
down in October, disrupting the company's shipments for months.
* Copersucar expects to recover all of its sugar export
capacity at TAC by 2015.
* Although not part of the joint venture with Cargill,
Copersucar also has trading operations in ethanol, and a
principal stake in the designated ethanol pipeline Logum
Logistica being built to carry fuel from the mills to the ports.
* As a group, Copersucar's mills are by far the largest
producers and traders of sugar in Brazil. Cosan's joint venture
with Royal Dutch Shell Plc, known as Raizen, crushes 60
million tonnes of cane a year, roughly half that of Copersucar's
associates.
* Copersucar has commercial relations with buyers of sugar
in more than 40 countries including China, India, Russia, the
Middle East, Europe and the Americas.
* It also has trading desks in São Paulo, Rotterdam, Hong
Kong and Franklin, Tennessee.
* Brazil is the world's largest sugar producer, churning out
more than 39 million tonnes in 2013. Around 35 million tonnes of
that was from its center-south, with the remainder from the
northeast.
(Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Sophie Hares)