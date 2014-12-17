BRIEF-Profile Systems and Software SA proposes no dividend for FY 2016
April 21 Profile Systems And Software SA : * Proposes no dividend for FY 2016 Source text: http://bit.ly/2oXVcNJ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Dec 17 Hunan Copote Science Technology Co Ltd
* Says signs agreement with provincial government on logistics information platform project worth 110 million yuan ($17.75 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1yXGS3U
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1960 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
HONG KONG, April 21 State-owned China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd said on Friday first-quarter profit surged 79 percent as it focused on its 4G mobile broadband service, while its fixed-line segment maintained steady growth.