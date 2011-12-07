HAMBURG Dec 7 Aurubis AG, Europe's largest copper producer, said on Wednesday it is investing 3.2 million euros in a project to generate electricity from waste heat at its main smelter plant in Hamburg.

Construction has started a turbine which will generate 13,000 megawatt hours a year using heat from a copper smelter and so reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 5,000 tonnes annually, the company said.

The new system is likely to become operational in August or September 2013 and is part of a programme to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at the plant. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely)