* 2013 premiums unchanged from June, $4 lower than 2012
* Traders say offer puts pressure on Codelco to trim
premiums
* Annual negotiations to take place during LME week
By Harpreet Bhal
LONDON, Oct 5 Aurubis, Europe's
biggest copper smelter, will offer 2013 copper cathode term
premiums for its European customers at $86 a tonne, unchanged
from levels set in June this year, a spokeswoman for the company
said on Friday.
The figures represent a $4 decrease from premiums of $90 a
tonne set by the world's No.1 copper producer Codelco
for European customers in 2012, seen as an industry benchmark.
Traders said Aurubis' decision to offer premiums at a lower
level than the previous year puts pressure on Codelco to trim
their 2013 premium against a backdrop of weak demand for the
metal.
Sources said this week Codelco's 2013 physical premiums for
Europe were likely to be held or trimmed by a small amount.
"We wrote to our customers ... last week and confirmed that
$86 (a tonne) will also be valid for next year," said Michaela
Hessling, Aurubis head of group communications.
Premiums are paid over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash
price to secure physical metal. It covers the cost of
freight and insurance, and reflects regional demand and supply.
Term contract negotiations typically take place during LME
Week, a yearly event in London where the global base metals
industry meets. LME Week begins on October 15 this year.
"During the negotiations usually everybody is on the same
line and now you have one party offering at $86," a Europe-based
trader said.
"If the biggest cathodes producer in Europe is attacking the
mating season with $86 premiums, be sure that consumers will not
be willing to accept $90. The next question is, would Codelco
keep their premiums at $90?"
In Japan, the country's biggest copper smelter, Pan Pacific
Copper, is in talks with buyers in China to slash its
term premium for 2013 shipments by 15 percent from this year, a
source familiar with the matter said, as demand slows in China,
the metal's top consumer.
A weakening global economy and sluggish demand from China
have weighed on copper prices this year.
China's imports of copper in August were its second lowest
this year, falling 2.9 percent from July to 355,856 tonnes, as a
slowdown in the global economy hit the country's manufacturing
sector.
China accounts for as much as 40 percent of global refined
copper consumption. Demand has been sluggish this year as the
country grapples with the effects of a slowdown in its major
export markets.
Benchmark copper prices on the LME fell almost 9
percent in the second quarter, dropping to $7,219.50 a tonne in
late June - it's lowest level since late December.
Prices have recovered in recent weeks, with a rally fuelled
by a third round of quantitative easing (QE3) by the U.S.
Federal Reserve.