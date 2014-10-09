* Aurubis premiums at $110/T for 2015 vs $105/T this year
* Codelco likely to also raise premiums
* Spot market premiums slump to lowest since June
(Updates with comments, background)
By Michael Hogan and Harpreet Bhal
HAMBURG/LONDON, Oct 9 Europe's biggest copper
smelter Aurubis will offer its customers 2015 premiums
for copper cathode of $110 per tonne, slightly above this year,
despite a spot market dampened by slow demand and excess supply.
"The premium reflects our view of the market next year," the
Aurubis spokeswoman said on Thursday.
Traders said the Aurubis decision to offer higher premiums
raises the likelihood that Chile's Codelco, the
world's No.1 copper producer, will also hike its term premiums,
seen as the industry's benchmark.
"Even if they (Codelco) had in mind to lower their premium
by $10-15 due to a weak market, which is what people had
expected, they are probably going to reconsider their situation
now that Aurubis have raised premiums," a European copper trader
said.
The Aurubis 2015 premium - paid above the London Metal
Exchange (LME) average cash copper price to secure
physical material - is up $5 compared with this year. For 2014
term premiums, the increase was $19 a tonne.
Term premiums are typically negotiated between suppliers and
consumers for long-term contracts, and deals are discussed
during this month's LME Week, an annual gathering in London of
the global metals industry.
Premiums cover the cost of freight and insurance, and
reflects regional demand and supply.
WEAK MARKET
Premiums in the spot market have slumped to their lowest
levels since June last year at around $60-90 a tonne, as low
demand in Europe coincides with a ramp-up in production and a
recovery in raw material exports from Indonesia.
"I am surprised that Aurubis raised their premium as it is
$40-$50 a tonne higher than spot premiums. There really is a lot
of material available and I don't see the situation with spot
premiums improving this year," the copper trader said.
A Reuters poll in July showed analysts expect the copper
market to register a 226,000 tonne surplus this year, with the
surplus seen rising to 285,000 in 2015.
Traders said higher term premiums could force customers to
delay their term contract to early next year, as there was ample
material available cheaply in the spot market, or to purchase
smaller quantities on long-term deals.
"If term premiums are higher than spot (premiums), we could
see smaller amounts contracted. Some people might prefer waiting
until the first quarter, when they really need material," a
second copper trader said.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Additional reporting by Eric
Onstad in LONDON; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)