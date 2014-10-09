* Aurubis premiums at $110/T for 2015 vs $105/T this year

By Michael Hogan and Harpreet Bhal

HAMBURG/LONDON, Oct 9 Europe's biggest copper smelter Aurubis will offer its customers 2015 premiums for copper cathode of $110 per tonne, slightly above this year, despite a spot market dampened by slow demand and excess supply.

"The premium reflects our view of the market next year," the Aurubis spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Traders said the Aurubis decision to offer higher premiums raises the likelihood that Chile's Codelco, the world's No.1 copper producer, will also hike its term premiums, seen as the industry's benchmark.

"Even if they (Codelco) had in mind to lower their premium by $10-15 due to a weak market, which is what people had expected, they are probably going to reconsider their situation now that Aurubis have raised premiums," a European copper trader said.

The Aurubis 2015 premium - paid above the London Metal Exchange (LME) average cash copper price to secure physical material - is up $5 compared with this year. For 2014 term premiums, the increase was $19 a tonne.

Term premiums are typically negotiated between suppliers and consumers for long-term contracts, and deals are discussed during this month's LME Week, an annual gathering in London of the global metals industry.

Premiums cover the cost of freight and insurance, and reflects regional demand and supply.

WEAK MARKET

Premiums in the spot market have slumped to their lowest levels since June last year at around $60-90 a tonne, as low demand in Europe coincides with a ramp-up in production and a recovery in raw material exports from Indonesia.

"I am surprised that Aurubis raised their premium as it is $40-$50 a tonne higher than spot premiums. There really is a lot of material available and I don't see the situation with spot premiums improving this year," the copper trader said.

A Reuters poll in July showed analysts expect the copper market to register a 226,000 tonne surplus this year, with the surplus seen rising to 285,000 in 2015.

Traders said higher term premiums could force customers to delay their term contract to early next year, as there was ample material available cheaply in the spot market, or to purchase smaller quantities on long-term deals.

"If term premiums are higher than spot (premiums), we could see smaller amounts contracted. Some people might prefer waiting until the first quarter, when they really need material," a second copper trader said. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; Additional reporting by Eric Onstad in LONDON; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)