HAMBURG Nov 17 Aurubis, Europe's
biggest copper smelter, said on Thursday the reported agreement
between Jiangxi Copper and Freeport McMoRan for annual
copper ore treatment and refining charges for 2017 is "too low".
Diversified miner Freeport-Mcmoran has agreed a 5 percent
reduction in charges it will pay China's biggest copper smelter
Jiangxi Copper to process its concentrate for 2017, people
familiar with the matter said on Thursday, in a deal that will
set a benchmark for the copper industry.
