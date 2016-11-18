(Corrects NOV 17 story to read "likely to be strong", paragraph
6)
HAMBURG Nov 18 Aurubis, Europe's
biggest copper smelter, said on Thursday that annual copper ore
treatment and refining charges for 2017 reportedly agreed
between Jiangxi Copper and Freeport McMoRan are "too
low".
Diversified miner Freeport-McMoRan has agreed a 5 percent
reduction in fees it will pay China's biggest copper smelter
Jiangxi Copper to process its concentrate for 2017, people
familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The deal could set a
benchmark for the global copper industry.
Copper treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) are paid by
miners and other concentrate owners to smelters to refine
concentrate into metal and are a key part of the global copper
industry's earnings.
The reported settlement between Jiangxi Copper and Freeport
McMoRan for annual treatment and refining charges for 2017 "is
in our view too low and seems driven by unfounded short term
sentiments," Aurubis said.
"It does not reflect our opinion about the fundamentals of a
generally well supplied market featured by high mine production
and it does not reflect the cost increases and the challenges in
the by-products market that primary smelters are facing."
When mine production is high, mines and other concentrate
owners have to compete to gain smelter capacity and so TC/RCs
are likely to be strong.
Freeport will pay 2017 TC/RCs of $92.50 per tonne and 9.25
cents per pound, Reuters reported on Thursday.
The deal represents the second annual cut in a row and is
down from $97.5 per tonne for term contracts this year as a
surge in supply mostly from Peru begins to fade out.
"Any reduction to the 2016 level is in our view not
substantiated by hard facts," Aurubis said on Thursday.
Exchange rate moves were not enough to explain the
settlement, Aurubis added.
Aurubis' CEO had said on Nov. 1 he expected TC/RCs to rise
to between $105 and $110 a tonne in 2017.
This was because of a large upcoming global supply of
concentrates.
The weak by-product demand suffered by smelters mainly
involves sulphuric acid.
