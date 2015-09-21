MELBOURNE, Sept 21 Private equity firm EMR
Capital has teamed up with the former head of Equinox Minerals
to buy a small Australian copper mine for up to A$15 million
($10.75 million) plus taking on about A$40 million in
rehabilitation bond costs, the companies said in a joint
statement.
The mine in Queensland state will be bought from Aditya
Birla Minerals Ltd, a unit of India's Hindalco
.
The deal comes despite copper prices currently being
mired near six-year lows around $5,000 a tonne, which has forced
some companies to suspend production.
EMR is working with Lighthouse Minerals, a mining company
set up by Crag Williams, the former chief executive of Equinox
Minerals, a Zambia-focused copper producer that was taken over
by Canada's Barrick Gold for $7.5 billion in 2011.
EMR and Lighthouse aim to turn the Mt Gordon mine, which has
been on care and maintenance since April 2013, into a mid-tier
Australian copper producer.
The mine, which will be run by managing director of
Lighthouse Minerals Carl Hallion, is expected to produce
approximately 1.4 million tonnes a year of copper concentrate.
"The primary focus for now will be building up and making
sure we have a successful restart at Mt Gordon," Hallion told
Reuters, adding that the company was open to further acquistions
should the restart prove a success.
EMR executive chairman Owen Hegarty, a former managing
director of Rio Tinto Asia, will be chairman.
"While commodity prices and markets remain challenging, we
are confident of the medium- and longer term outlook for
copper," Hegarty said in a statement.
($1 = 1.3953 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Ed Davies)