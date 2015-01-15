(Repeats Wednesday item)
By Eric Onstad and Harpreet Bhal
LONDON, Jan 14 Cuts in copper mine output are
raising doubts about the extent of a widely expected global
surplus that has driven down prices, and the reduced production
could support a market rebound.
An expected glut of supply in 2015 is one reason - along
with tanking oil prices - why investors have been selling the
metal in droves in the past six months, pulling prices
to their lowest level in 5-1/2 years.
But several mining companies have cut their expected 2015
copper production, mainly for geological or technical reasons -
and only now are new forecasts emerging from analysts
downgrading global output this year.
Some have gone so far as to wipe out the surplus altogether
and pencil in a deficit.
"The market is not going to be as over-supplied as we had
originally thought after several announcements on cutbacks,"
said Vivienne Lloyd, base metals analyst at Macquarie. "We
expect the market to be quite balanced this year."
Concerns about economic growth in China, which accounts for
40 percent of global copper consumption, has also weighed on
prices for the metal - often seen as a bellwether for economic
health because of its use in industries from construction to
consumer goods.
However some economists say any pick-up in the Chinese
property sector this year could boost demand for copper and
further eat into a global surplus.
Analysts polled by Reuters in October had expected the
global surplus to shoot up to 350,000 tonnes this year from a
forecast 94,300 tonnes in 2014.
Since then, Rio Tinto has trimmed expected
2015 output at its Kennecott U.S. operation by about 100,000
tonnes and BHP Billiton has cut around 150,000
tonnes from forecast production at Escondida in Chile, the
world's largest copper mine, said Citi analyst David Wilson.
Glencore has reduced its forecast for output at its
Alumbrera mine in Argentina by 50,000 tonnes, Wilson said in a
note.
"We expect the late arrival of the rain season in Zambia and
DRC (Democratic Republic of Congo) will have a significantly
negative impact on open pit copper mining activity in both
regions," he added.
CHINESE PROPERTY
Analysts are now looking much more critically at the
numbers.
Macquarie now predicts supply will outweigh demand in 2015
by 98,000 tonnes, slashing its projection by more than 300,000
tonnes since October following mine output forecast cuts.
This year may see a repeat of 2014 when analysts had to
scale back their forecasts of mine supply growth, said Citi's
Wilson.
"Should a similar pull back in projections occur this year,
and mine supply growth is limited to around 3 percent, the
prospect for the copper market moving into surplus is remote in
our view."
Caroline Bain, senior commodities economist at consultancy
Capital Economics has forecast a 2015 deficit of 30,000 tonnes.
"Having followed everybody else (in previous years) with
producer projections initially, and then having to revise down,
we thought this year we're going to start by being pessimistic
and hopefully it will come right," she said.
"We have always been quite cautious about how strong supply
was going to be this year simply because the record has been so
bad over the last few years," Bain added.
Stronger-than-expected demand in top consumer China could
also trim a surplus, said Xiao Fu, head of commodity markets
strategy at Bank of China International.
"The key might be in the second half, when we see whether
the Chinese property cycle recovers modestly or if it continues
to slump. That will be a key determinant in terms of how big the
copper surplus will be," she said.
"Overall, I think that China restocking trends can be quite
powerful and many market participants may be under-pricing that
scenario."
Copper tumbled more than 8 percent on Wednesday, pulled down
by big falls in oil prices and concern about the global economy
after the World Bank cut growth forecasts.
Oil prices have affected copper - another industrial
commodity - as some investors believe the rout in crude is
signalling weakness in the global economy.
(Writing by Eric Onstad; Editing by Veronica Brown and Pravin
Char)