NEW YORK May 15 U.S. imports of brass mill products eased 0.9 percent in March from a year earlier and exports fell 11.7 percent during that time, an industry group said.

Imports of brass mill products in March slipped to 43,521,066 lbs from 43,933,141 lbs in the same period of 2011, the Copper and Brass Fabricators Council said late Monday in its latest monthly report.

Exports declined to 21,232,736 lbs in March from 24,044,247 lbs a year earlier, it said.

For the year through March, imports of brass mill products totaled 119,547,385 lbs, up 4.3 percent from 114,604,727 lbs for the first three months of 2011. Exports for the year through March grew 2.1 percent to 59,379,397 lbs from 58,161,050 lbs in the corresponding 2011 period.

Canada was the leading destination for exported U.S. brass mill products in March at 7,241,018 lbs, followed by Mexico at 6,836,429 lbs, China at 1,416,237 lbs, Saudi Arabia at 929,338 lbs and South Korea at 607,343 lbs.

The U.S. imported the most brass mill products in March from Germany at 9,745,015 lbs, followed by South Korea at 5,630,209 lbs, Mexico at 4,445,728 lbs, China at 3,785,946 lbs and Canada at 3,682,751 lbs.

Imports of all sheet, strip, plate and foil products came to 13,596,769 lbs, while exports of those products totaled 8,194,503 lbs.

Imports of all pipe and tube products amounted to 13,348,796 lbs, while pipe and tube exports totaled 5,705,328 lbs.

Imports of all profiles, rods and bars came to 13,166,253 lbs, with exports at 5,326,160 lbs.

Imports of copper alloy wire totaled 3,409,249 lbs while exports were 2,006,746 lbs.

Brass mill products are widely used in building construction, automotive products and in electronic and electrical applications. (Reporting By Chris Kelly; Editing by Alden Bentley)