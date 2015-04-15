(Repeats April 14 column with no changes. The opinions
expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters)
By Andy Home
LONDON, April 14 It's that time of year when the
copper industry gathers for CESCO Week in Chile to chew the
collective fat on what the future holds.
This year's event takes place against a confused and
confusing market backdrop.
The London price for three-month delivery has
recovered from its January swoon to five-year lows down at
$5,340 per tonne. But the recovery lost momentum at a late-march
high of $6,295 and prices are once again heading south.
Visible stocks have soared since the start of the year,
particularly those held by the London Metal Exchange (LME), but
the LME contract remains backwardated with over half of those
stocks under the control of a single entity.
Analysts are split between rampant bears calling for much
lower prices still and cautious bulls worried about the
accumulating supply side hits that are eating into this year's
expected surplus.
In Chile this week the focus will be firmly on supply,
inevitably given the structural problems facing operators in
what is still the world's largest copper producing nation.
But in truth the present confusion is all about the state of
demand, first and foremost that in China, the power-house of
recent consumption growth.
STRESSED SUPPLY
The backdrop to this week's copper gala in Santiago has been
less than auspicious with local producers only slowly recovering
from last month's heavy rains, which forced several mines to
suspend operations.
The overall impact on production is still uncertain but
likely to be pretty modest.
However, it is another entry on the debit side of the supply
ledger this year. The list is lengthening and analysts' supply
disruption allowance, itself a mark of copper's perennial
production woes, is rapidly filling up.
The whittling away of this year's expected surplus, which
would be the first in many years, is starting to fracture a
previously bearish analyst consensus.
Ironically, though, it is the lack of rain in Chile that
poses one of several underlying challenges to the country's
production.
Years of drought have strained relations between copper
miners, who use massive amounts of water, and local communities.
The current court-room battle over Antofagasta's Los Pelambres
mine is symptomatic of what is becoming a structural issue for
Chile's copper sector.
So too are declining ore grades at many Chilean mines and
the political difficulties facing Codelco, state-owned
leviathan, in securing sufficient investment to sustain
production.
Chilean copper production growth was flat last year at 5.78
million tonnes. It is forecast to grow to 5.94 million tonnes
this year, although state copper commission Cochilco has also
been lowering its expectations.
Beyond the next year or so, though, the outlook for
sustained growth is cloudy at best.
And so too is the broader global supply picture. Even the
most bearish commentators will concede that copper is likely to
move back into structural supply deficit and a higher-price
environment in a few years time.
But it's what happens in the next few weeks and months that
will be exercising copper executives this week.
And that's a question about China.
SHIFTING IMPORT PATTERNS
Nothing new there then.
Copper's fortunes have been inextricably linked to China for
many years because the country has been the single most
important driver of global copper usage growth for many years.
China's role in copper pricing is amplified by the fact that
it depends on imports to satisfy its demand for the red metal.
The country is the market of first resort for the Chilean
producers currently attending CESCO Week.
But China's import patterns have evolved over time, as shown
in the graphic below.
******************************************************
Graphic on China's copper imports 2003-2014:
link.reuters.com/zum54w
******************************************************
The first stand-out is the growth in imports of copper
concentrates. They have mushroomed from less than three million
tonnes (bulk weight) in 2004 to almost 12 million tonnes last
year.
The short-term driver of that explosive growth has been
much-improved supply as copper mine production flourishes after
years of under-performance.
The longer-term driver has been China's own build-out of
smelting and refining capacity, a transference of import
dependency from refined metal to raw materials.
The second stand-out is the decline in China's imports of
scrap, itself a raw material input for both copper producers and
processors.
In volume terms China's scrap imports peaked at around 5.8
million tonnes in 2007-2007. Last year they totalled just 3.9
million tonnes, although a shift to higher grades has mitigated
some of the headline decline.
Imports of refined metal, the most important barometer for
copper pricing, to some extent reflect the interplay of the
other two trends.
Higher concentrate imports mean higher Chinese refined metal
production, which means less refined import appetite. Lower
scrap imports, by contrast, mean reduced domestic production and
increased use of refined metal by processors, both of which mean
greater import appetite.
So far so, er, simple.
The real problems for copper players come when trying to
gauge shorter-term trends in China's buying patterns.
QUESTIONS OF GROWTH, QUESTIONS OF CREDIT
The Chinese growth machine is slowing. That much is
uncontested but the impact on the country's copper consumption,
and by inference on its import demand, is currently hotly
contested by analysts.
The unwind of China's property bubble is the most obvious
negative, but just how negative depends on your view of how
sustained and how deep will be the current downturn in
commercial construction.
The continued build-out of China's infrastructure is the
most obvious offsetting positive, but just how positive depends
on your view of contributors such as National Grid investment,
itself a conundrum with multiple moving parts.
Adding an extra layer of complexity to an already complex
picture is the copper financing trade, the use of metal in
bonded Chinese warehouses as collateral against lending in the
shadow credit markets.
This financial driver of import flows has created an opaque
stocks mountain matching what is visible everywhere else in the
world and fed a booming entrepot trade. That trade in turn has
hopelessly distorted any straight read-through from imports to
the state of real manufacturing in the country.
******************************************************
Graphic on China's trade in refined copper:
link.reuters.com/cym54w
******************************************************
After Qingdao and last year's multiple pledging scandal, the
collateralised credit business has shrunk but it has not
disappeared.
Credit issues of another kind, meanwhile, are further
blurring the Chinese copper picture.
A general tightening of credit to industrial players,
particularly smaller processors, is altering the supply chain
with consumers forced to run leaner inventories and increase
their dependency on shorter spot-market trends.
Right now, with prices weak and in danger of falling
further, the result is a lack of buying activity. Things,
however, could quickly change in the event end-use order flows
pick up in tandem with the price.
The only sure conclusion is greater volatility in buying
patterns going forwards.
MADE IN CHILE, PRICED IN CHINA
And all that without mentioning China's national stockpile
manager, the State Reserves Bureau, which can be expected to
keep a finger on the buy button in the event of further price
falls.
In short, everyone's waiting for a clearer signal from China
but the problem is that the country is transmitting too many
signals, many of them conflicting, to form a coherent picture.
Even Chinese funds, which led the bear charge back in
January, appear to be split in their views of what happens next.
They do, however, have the advantage over the rest of us of
being closer to the action, however confusing that action is.
The view from Santiago is as blurred by the differing smoke
signals rising from China as that from London or New York.
Chile may still make more copper than any other country. But
pricing is increasingly made in China. And never more so than
right now.
(Editing by Susan Thomas)