By Andy Home
LONDON Oct 22 China, the engine room of demand
for all things metallic in recent years, is slowing.
It's why industrial metals prices across the board have been
trading at levels not seen since the Global Financial Crisis.
Copper is no exception, although it has yet to plumb the
darkest depths of 2008-2009. London three-month copper
is currently trading around $5,270 per tonne. That's off the
August low point of $4,855 but still low enough to be causing
plenty of producer pain.
So how come China is still importing so much copper?
Refined metal imports were 351,000 tonnes in September. That
was the highest monthly total since January last year.
Cumulative imports over the first nine months of this year
were 2.55 million tonnes, down on last year but only by a
marginal 3.6 percent.
Since exports have at the same time been running at a slower
pace than last year, the drop in net imports is smaller still at
just 2.1 percent, or a mere 52,000 tonnes.
Not exactly a meltdown, is it?
IN THE MIX
Of course refined metal is only part of a bigger picture
when it comes to China's copper imports.
Might changes elsewhere in the import mix explain why
refined copper imports have been holding up so relatively well?
Certainly, some categories, such as alloy and anode, are
showing larger year-to-date drops. But these are relatively
small side-streams within the overall import flow.
Alloy imports last year, for example, totalled just 46,000
tonnes, a fraction of what China sucks in every month in the
form of refined metal.
The six-percent year-to-date drop in scrap imports may be a
bigger factor, since scrap has a double impact on China's
refined metal balance, contributing to lower secondary (from
scrap) production in China itself and incentivising first-stage
users to use more refined metal in their input mix.
Moreover, this is a long-running trend. Copper scrap imports
have been declining since the start of 2013.
But then surely falling scrap imports are being offset by
rising imports of copper concentrates?
September's imports of 1.21 million tonnes (bulk weight not
metal contained) were the third highest ever and cumulative
imports so far this year have risen by 9.2 percent, extending an
uptrend that has been running even longer than the downtrend in
scrap imports.
In principle, the more concentrates China takes in and
processes, the less refined metal it needs from the
international market.
In short, there's no clear-cut evidence that the resilience
of refined copper imports this year is directly being caused by
shifts in product mix.
DEMAND BETTER THAN EXPECTED?
Which suggests that Chinese demand for copper is not as bad
as widely assumed.
Particularly since bonded warehouse stocks of copper in port
cities such as Shanghai have also been falling as metal moves
into the mainland market.
There are no hard figures for these "limbo" stocks, which
have been counted as an "import" but without value added tax
being paid. But the latest estimates suggest there is around
400,000 tonnes of such inventory, down sharply from around
570,000 tonnes in August.
Of course it is the movement of such statistically opaque
inventory that makes assessing the real state of Chinese copper
demand so difficult.
Headline numbers by the International Copper Study Group
(ICSG) are based on calculations of apparent demand, which can
be both misleading and self-referencing in so far as "apparent"
usage will have jumped in September because of those high
refined metal imports.
The ICSG expects China's apparent usage to be flat this year
but the Group added the important caveat to its October
forecasts that "underlying 'real' demand growth in China is
estimated by others at around 3-4 percent."
That chimes with the assessment of the International Wrought
Copper Council, which forecasts "real" demand for refined copper
to increase by 3.1 percent this year and by another 3.3 percent
next year.
Moreover, this year's demand growth may well be skewed
towards the second half of the year.
This is partly down to an anticipated cyclical recovery,
albeit within the overall structural shift of China's economy
away from metals-intensive fixed asset investment.
It is also partly down to specific copper-intensive sectors
such as power grid spending.
The State Grid has been running behind its investment target
this year due to (yet another) corruption investigation by the
central authorities.
But spending jumped by 23 percent in September from August,
according to analysts at Macquarie Bank, who "envisage a
continued boost to activity and spending in 4Q in an effort to
come as close as possible (to annual targets)". ("China copper
survey", Oct. 20, 2015)
If that's true, copper fabricators should be seeing a
pick-up in orders in advance of that spending, which would help
explain why imports are running at quite the pace they are.
WHAT CHINA IMPORTS...
Of course, there may be other factors in the mix as well.
Is the government stockpile manager, the State Reserves
Bureau, quietly buying up metal? It's quite possible, although
if it is doing so, it is being extraordinarily discreet even by
this secretive organisation's standards.
Are Chinese producers flexing production or even buying up
metal themselves? It's also possible, given smelters' habit of
not buying spot concentrates ahead of the annual negotiations on
the following year's smelting terms.
But the obvious takeaway here is that when it comes to
copper, Chinese demand growth is slowing but not collapsing.
And the obvious consequence is to prevent stocks on the
London Metal Exchange from rising because every tonne China
imports is a tonne that is removed from the rest of the world
balance.
LME stocks have been trending lower since the start of
September. Open "live" tonnage, meaning that which isn't
earmarked for drawdown, is just 223,375 tonnes, which is the
lowest it's been since June.
That's keeping the front part of the LME curve tight with
the benchmark cash-to-three-months period still trading
in backwardation.
Not enough in itself to prevent further price drops but
enough to stay the momentum of would-be short-sellers fearful of
a bear trap.
This market, in other words, remains a lot more balanced
than some of the other industrial metals, at least at the
refined metal link in the supply chain.
And it will remain so as long as China keeps importing
refined copper at September's pace. And as long as it keeps
importing at this pace, China slowdown will remain just that and
not something nastier.
