HONG KONG, April 2 Chinese investment funds, whose bearish views on copper helped push the price to multi-year lows in January, are divided on the metal's future direction, with some closing out short positions while others increase their shorts.

But most don't plan to build long positions as China's slowing economic growth is expected to weigh on copper demand, sources at four Chinese investment funds and one metals brokerage said. Two of the four fund sources said they expect China's copper consumption to fall in 2015 from a year earlier.

A divided view among Chinese investment funds, which are said by traders to have been behind at least three big copper sell-offs in just over a year, could help box the copper price in its current levels in the near term.

Copper hit a 5-1/2-year low below $5,400 a tonne on the London Metal Exchange in January. The price has since rebounded to $6,036 on Thursday.

Shanghai copper has also risen, gaining more than 10 percent from this year's low in January to 43,400 yuan.

"Funds in China are divided on the copper price. At least two or three large funds have cut their shorts," said an executive at a medium-sized Shanghai-based fund. All of the sources declined to be named as they were not authorised to talk to media.

The executive said his fund had increased its short positions after domestic demand failed to pick up as strongly as expected after the Lunar New Year holidays, but added that others expected seasonal demand to support the price in April and May.

"The copper market still does not have any bright spots that attract us to open long positions, but we are not bearish any more," said an executive at a hedge fund based in Shenzhen, adding that the firm was not likely to open shorts in the current quarter as seasonal demand in China should rise.

Some funds appear to be waiting for clearer signals for the next copper move.

"We closed all our short positions, (although) we are still bearish. We have not seen any signs making us bullish," said a source at a large Chinese fund in the eastern province of Zhejiang. The fund would start buying longs only when China's demand increased strongly.

A trading manager at a large fund in Shanghai said the firm was looking to open fresh short positions if the copper price rose further.

"(Our) bearish view is now deeper than in January. The expected rise in demand did not happen (and) the recent price rise is likely to prompt smelters to produce more metal but restrict demand - both are not good for prices." (Reporting by Polly Yam; Editing by Richard Pullin)