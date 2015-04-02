By Polly Yam
HONG KONG, April 2 Chinese investment funds,
whose bearish views on copper helped push the price to
multi-year lows in January, are divided on the metal's future
direction, with some closing out short positions while others
increase their shorts.
But most don't plan to build long positions as China's
slowing economic growth is expected to weigh on copper demand,
sources at four Chinese investment funds and one metals
brokerage said. Two of the four fund sources said they expect
China's copper consumption to fall in 2015 from a year earlier.
A divided view among Chinese investment funds, which are
said by traders to have been behind at least three big copper
sell-offs in just over a year, could help box the copper price
in its current levels in the near term.
Copper hit a 5-1/2-year low below $5,400 a tonne on
the London Metal Exchange in January. The price has since
rebounded to $6,036 on Thursday.
Shanghai copper has also risen, gaining more than
10 percent from this year's low in January to 43,400 yuan.
"Funds in China are divided on the copper price. At least
two or three large funds have cut their shorts," said an
executive at a medium-sized Shanghai-based fund. All of the
sources declined to be named as they were not authorised to talk
to media.
The executive said his fund had increased its short
positions after domestic demand failed to pick up as strongly as
expected after the Lunar New Year holidays, but added that
others expected seasonal demand to support the price in April
and May.
"The copper market still does not have any bright spots that
attract us to open long positions, but we are not bearish any
more," said an executive at a hedge fund based in Shenzhen,
adding that the firm was not likely to open shorts in the
current quarter as seasonal demand in China should rise.
Some funds appear to be waiting for clearer signals for the
next copper move.
"We closed all our short positions, (although) we are still
bearish. We have not seen any signs making us bullish," said a
source at a large Chinese fund in the eastern province of
Zhejiang. The fund would start buying longs only when China's
demand increased strongly.
A trading manager at a large fund in Shanghai said the firm
was looking to open fresh short positions if the copper price
rose further.
"(Our) bearish view is now deeper than in January. The
expected rise in demand did not happen (and) the recent price
rise is likely to prompt smelters to produce more metal but
restrict demand - both are not good for prices."
