By Andy Home
LONDON Nov 13 The London copper market is today
in backwardation. Just as it has been for just about all of this
year.
Over the last few weeks, extra tension has come in the form
of an unidentified, dominant long position-holder who is
gripping the front part of the London Metal Exchange (LME)
curve.
Both phenomena are predicated on stubbornly low stocks at
exchange warehouses.
The benchmark cash-to-three-months period CMCU0-3 was
valued at $67 per tonne backwardation at Wednesday's close, but
that cash premium is drawing precious little metal into LME
sheds.
It's all so counter-intuitive for a market that was widely
expected to be swimming in surplus by this stage of the year.
But it's becoming increasingly clear that one of the reasons
why the London market remains so starved of metal is the
activity of an even bigger copper player than the mysterious
London long.
The Strategic Reserves Bureau (SRB), the Chinese government
stockpile manager, is the world's ultimate copper buyer and it
has been highly active this year. Indeed, it is still hungry for
more metal.
SHADOWY TARGET
The SRB has a long track record of buying copper, a
strategic metal for China's industrial development but one which
the country does not produce enough itself.
The bureau's most notable intervention came at the end of
2008, when copper prices plunged to below $3,000 per tonne at
the height of the unfolding financial crisis.
Not even the most die-hard bear would expect prices to
revisit that sort of level any time soon, and the SRB appears to
agree.
It has steadily ratcheted up its purchases this year,
starting with an initial 300,000 tonnes of import orders and
supplemented by an opportunistic swoop on another 200,000 tonnes
or so of bonded warehouse stocks in March, when LME three-month
copper dipped towards the $6,300 level.
And with prices again looking soggy at a current $6,700, the
SRB appears to be looking for another 150,000-200,000 tonnes in
what may be an acceleration of its 2015 budget.
The exact tonnages are impossible to pin down. The SRB tries
to move with stealth in the copper market. It doesn't publicise
its purchases, although inevitably information leaks out from
its supply chain.
Moreover, the bureau occasionally rotates its holdings,
meaning older metal is sold even while newer material is
arriving. There may, in other words, be some offset to this
year's implied purchases of up to 700,000 tonnes.
But what's not in doubt is that the SRB has been a major,
albeit largely hidden, actor in this year's copper dynamics.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Graphic on China's trade in refined copper:
link.reuters.com/hyr43w
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
SQUARING THE STATISTICAL CIRCLE
Which goes a long way toward explaining one of the
conundrums in the market this year, namely the strength of
China's imports.
Net imports of refined copper rose by 20 percent, or just
over 400,000 tonnes in the first nine months of this year.
And that despite the Qingdao port scandal in early June,
which forced a mass redistribution of copper within China and
reduced banks' appetite for using imported metal for collateral
financing.
Even in the immediate panicky aftermath of Qingdao, net
imports were still running above 200,000 tonnes per month in the
June-August period, a high level relative to previous periods of
destocking. Imports accelerated again in September and, judging
by the preliminary trade report out earlier this week, did so
again in October.
China's own refined copper production is rising, while just
about every macro indicator is pointing to slower growth in the
engine-room of global industrial growth.
Squaring these trends with the continued strength of copper
imports has become increasingly problematic, even allowing for
counter-cyclical demand drivers such as purchases by China's
National Grid.
Things make a bit more sense, however, if SRB purchases are
factored into the equation.
The bureau's initial 2014 programme to buy 300,000 tonnes of
imported copper would have been split across several months of
arrivals, helping to explain why monthly inflows have been so
robust this year.
And SRB purchases would also help clarify some of the
statistical confusion that has surrounded this year's
supply-demand balance in the global copper market.
In October the International Copper Study Group
(ICSG)surprised the market by forecasting a 307,000 tonne
deficit. Just six months earlier it had projected a 405,000
tonne surplus.
A major component of that statistical U-turn was an upgrade
of the group's apparent usage calculation for China from 5 to 7
percent.
Apparent usage is measured by adding national production to
imports and adjusting for changes in visible stocks. So in part,
the change of forecast was down to this year's Chinese import
strength, even if part of what has been imported has headed
straight for SRB storage.
Statistical surplus has been transformed to statistical
deficit.
And, judging by the meagre inflow of metal into LME sheds
despite persistent backwardation, reality is bearing out the
ICSG's change of view.
RED FLAGS
SRB buying has two important implications for prices.
In the short term, it represents a red flag for those
expecting further Chinese economic weakness to translate into
lower copper prices.
It's clear that any further price declines, say towards
$6,000 per tonne, are going to incentivise the bureau to buy
still more metal.
Which is not to say the price can't go lower, just that if
it does, existing tensions in LME stocks and spreads are likely
to accentuate.
In the next two years, might the SRB simply suck in all this
market's expected surplus?
Ever since the bureau first showed signs of activity late
last year, there has been consistent talk in the Chinese market
that it is working towards an end-2015 target of having around 2
million tonnes of copper.
Of course, we don't know what the starting-point was, but it
now seems fair to assume that it will buy something like a
million tonnes over the course of 2014 and 2015.
That would account for most analysts' expected cumulative
surplus over those two years.
Beyond 2015 forecasts necessarily get a bit hazy, but the
broad consensus right now is that copper supply will start
tightening again as the current austerity among miners
translates into fewer new mines down the line.
If it does, will the world be well stocked with copper? Or
will only China's SRB be well stocked with copper? And what
would that mean for the price?
Such bullish thoughts might seem premature given the current
low pricing environment for copper, but then the SRB's
heightened activity this year suggests it too is looking at a
tighter market down the road. That's why it's in the market
right now.
