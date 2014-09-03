(Repeats with no changes. The opinions expressed here are those
By Andy Home
LONDON, Sept 2 This was supposed to be a year of
supply surplus for the copper market.
Yet here we are in September and visible inventory,
particularly that on the London Metal Exchange (LME), is still
extremely low, while tightness flares across the nearby LME
spreads.
The International Copper Study Group's (ICSG) most recent
monthly update assessed the global refined copper market as
being in a 450,000-tonne deficit in the first five months of the
year, or a 308,000-tonne deficit once movements in Shanghai
bonded stocks are factored into the equation.
So where exactly has that much-discussed wall of supply
gone? The answer comes in several parts but it starts, as ever,
with what's coming out of the ground.
And while mined copper production has been rising, up five
percent in January-May according to the ICSG, it has been rising
less than expected.
That in part is down to the normal start-up headaches of
bringing new mines on stream but in greater part it is down to
Indonesia's ban on exports of copper concentrates from the
Grasberg and Batu Hijau mines.
That ban is now dissolving. Freeport McMoRan, which
operates Grasberg, has resumed shipments, while Newmont Mining
, which operates Batu Hijau, is close to doing so.
With classic commodity market timing, export flows from
Indonesia will resume just as previously-delayed new mines
finally start ramping up production.
Treatment and refining charges, paid by miners to smelters
to have their concentrates converted into metal, have leapt to
multi-year highs over the last few weeks.
That says smelters at least think the wall of supply is
imminent. But how long will it take to feed through into the
refined copper market?
SUPPLY HITS
It's worth recalling that no-one expected Indonesia's ban on
the export of unprocessed minerals, introduced at the start of
the year, to impact copper. The accepted wisdom, always a
dangerous thing, was that the ban was a nickel and aluminium
story, given Indonesia's role in supplying nickel ore and
bauxite to China.
It was the Indonesian government's decision to put in place
an escalating export tax on copper concentrates that led to the
months-long stand-off with Freeport and Newmont.
Freeport cut operating rates at its giant Grasberg mine to
around half, aligning production with what the country's only
smelter could take. Newmont idled Batu Hijau in June after its
concentrate storage facilities were maxed out.
At the time of its Q2 results Freeport estimated the export
ban had caused the loss, or "deferral" as the company calls it,
of around 125,000 tonnes of copper in concentrates in the first
half of 2014.
Batu Hijau produced 36,000 tonnes of copper in the first
half of this year, compared with original full-year guidance of
110,000-125,000 tonnes. There has been no production at all
since early June.
Indonesia, in short, has cost somewhere around 200,000
tonnes in lost, or "deferred", production so far this year.
It's not been the only supply hit.
Delays and start-up problems at new mines such as Toromocho
in Peru have played their part. State Chinese company Chinalco
has revised several times its guidance numbers for
Toromocho due to commissioning issues. Its latest forecast is
production of 100,000 tonnes contained copper this year,
compared with an original figure of 190,000 tonnes.
But such slippages are by no means unusual when it comes to
bringing on line a mine the size of Toromocho, which will
produce 300,000 tonnes per year of copper once running at full
capacity.
Indonesia, by contrast, was both unexpected and significant
in terms of its impact on raw materials availability this year.
SUPPLY SURGE
The Indonesian effect will now wane.
Freeport has already resumed shipments of copper
concentrates after reaching a deal with the Indonesian
government. Newmont should follow shortly, judging by comments
on Monday from the country's ministry of mines.
The resumption of Indonesian supply will take place just as
three new mines start adding to global concentrates supply.
The Caserones mine in Chile, owned by Japan's Pan Pacific
Copper and Mitsui & Co Ltd, was due to have started
operations in January but only made it into commercial
production at the end of May. It is targeting production of
around 75,000 tonnes this year, half its nominal capacity.
Closer to original time-table but over-budget has been the
Sierra Gorda mine, also in Chile. Polish owner KGHM
announced first production at the end of July with ramp-up to
full first-stage capacity of 120,000 tonnes per year expected to
be achieved early next year.
Brazil's Vale, meanwhile, completed the
second-phase development of its Salobo mine, adding 100,000
tonnes of annual capacity, during the second quarter.
Toromocho is also ramping up, albeit more slowly than
expected, while Oyu Tolgoi in Mongolia and Bisha in Eritrea have
already made it past the teething-problem stage of
commissioning.
Indeed, the impact of both is clear to see in China's import
figures. Imports of copper concentrates from Mongolia have
averaged above 100,000 tonnes per month (bulk weight) for the
last three reported months (May to July). That's more than
double the monthly average over the course of 2013.
Imports from Eritrea have totalled 117,000 tonnes (also bulk
weight) so far this year, reflecting the ramp-up in output from
Bisha, owned by Nevsun Resources, which came on line in
Q3 2013.
BOTTLENECKS
In short, there's a lot of copper about to hit the
concentrates market at the same time.
Which is why treatment and refining charges, the best gauge
of raw materials availability in the copper market, have
rocketed to around $120 per tonne and 12 cents per lb over the
last month or so.
These are very high numbers. The last time that annual deals
were done anywhere near this level was back in 2005.
And that in itself may help to remove one of the bottlenecks
that has prevented rising concentrates availability feed through
into greater refined metal availability.
China, the world's largest concentration of smelting
capacity, has actually seen refined copper production growth
slow this year, largely due to a flurry of maintenance shutdowns
in the first half.
Less maintenance in the second half combined with greenfield
smelter projects and a historically high incentive conversion
price should help transmit the building raw materials surge into
the refined market-place.
The efficiency of that transmission process will still be
affected by one other bottleneck and one that may prove to be
more sticky.
This new generation of mines will not produce concentrates
of the same quality as older generations. By-product impurities
will require "dirty" concentrates to be blended with "clean"
concentrates.
The prime example of this is Chilean state producer
Codelco's Ministro Hales mine, which entered production last
year. Its concentrate has arsenic levels too high for Chinese
smelters to take without blending, which is why Codelco has done
a deal with trading house Ocean Partners to blend material at
the latter's Taiwan facility before sale to China.
The requirement to blend slows the mine-to-metal process and
it looks set to become part of the copper market in the years
ahead, not least in terms of fracturing the pricing model for
concentrates between "clean" and "dirty" materials.
Exactly by how much it will slow the raw materials
transmission chain is now the key question.
Because what's not in doubt is that the wall of copper
supply is finally arriving. Those historically high treatment
charges tell us so.
