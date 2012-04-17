SANTIAGO, April 17 Global miner Anglo American
sees copper refining and treatment charges falling
further, and has noted real demand from top consumer China
rather than just stockpiling, the company's copper chief
executive John MacKenzie said on Tuesday.
"I would expect a deficit to start to grow, a shortage of
concentrate on the market and that would tend to ... drive
TC/RCs downwards," MacKenzie told Reuters on the sidelines of
the CRU Copper Conference in Santiago.
"I think on the other side what one also sees are rising
operation costs in Chinese smelters that's also going to start
bringing a floor to TC/RCs going forward," he said.
TC/RC are charges paid by miners to smelters for converting
concentrate into refined metal.