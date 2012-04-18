* Chucapaca investment jumps to $1.2 bln from $750 mln

By Fabian Cambero

SANTIAGO, April 18 South African miner Gold Fields, the world's No. 4 gold producer, increased the initial investment for its Peruvian Chucapaca project to $1.2 billion, the company's vice president for South America told Reuters on Wednesday.

Initial investment at the Chucapaca gold project, which Gold Fields is developing with Peruvian top precious metals miner Buenaventura , was previously reported at $750 million.

"It's a project that will require a substantial investment of resources ... $1.2 billion initially and then $300 to $400 million during the mine's life to maintain operations," company Vice President Juan Luis Kruger said.

Gold Fields expects to submit the environmental impact study for the gold project and to complete Chucapaca's feasibility study during the second half of 2012, he said.

Mineral resources at Chucapaca have increased to 7.6 million ounces of gold equivalent from a prior estimate of 5.6 million ounces of gold equivalent.

Kruger is optimistic Chucapaca can kick off operations by the end of 2015, although the start date will ultimately depend on concluding negotiations with the communities involved and the regulatory permits.

With Chucapaca, Gold Fields looks to avoid the same misfortunes of other Peruvian projects that have been suspended due to actions by social groups opposed to their development, Kruger said.

"Hopefully Chucapaca can become an emblematic project for mining development in Peru, in a context where we see too much pressure against the development of new projects."

Regarding Gold Fields' Cerro Corona mine, also in Peru, the company expects production in 2012 to decline from last year's output of 385,000 ounces of gold equivalent. That was composed of 160,000 ounces gold and 38,000 tonnes of copper.

"Our forecast for this year is that production should be between 320,000 and 340,000 ounces of gold equivalent ... because as we get deeper in the deposit the copper grades essentially start to decline", he said.

Meanwhile, with regards to expanding to other countries in the region, Kruger said the company is currently working on two advanced exploration projects in central Chile. Kruger also highlighted the purchase of the Argentine Taguas exploration project, which he called "very prospective."

Gold Fields is also interested in exploring soon in Colombia.