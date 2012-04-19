By Silvia Antonioli

SANTIAGO, April 19 Luvata expects Chinese demand for its copper components to pick up by the end of the year after seeing a 14-percent fall in sales in the country so far this year, senior vice president sourcing Bob Kickham said.

Sales in China have dropped so far this year due to weakening demand. A cut in energy supplies by the state-owned utility to the copper component maker's facilities in the country has also affected production and hurt sales.

"We are reasonably optimistic demand will come back towards the end of this year and the start of next year," Kickham said in an interview on the sidelines of the CESCO copper conference.

Demand in Asia has been weaker in the first three months of the year across all of Luvata's markets, he said. Traders have told Reuters that inventory of white goods in China is high and demand has weakened this year.

"All the sectors are buying a bit less," he said.

Europe and North America are mixed, with sales in the Americas having increased 4 percent and sales in Europe down 3 percent in the first three months of the year, he said.

"North America is reasonably strong. Europe is reasonably weak and China is weaker than it's been in the past," Kickham said.

The company has been buying copper on the spot market in Asia this year at premiums below long-term benchmark levels, Kickham said.

Luvata makes copper tube and heat-transfer products in China. Heat-transfer products such a coil are used in air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

While sales have fallen, prices for the company's products have been steady and other costs are down. Premiums it pays for physical delivery of its copper cathode on top of the London Metal Exchange price have fallen.

The company is buying cathode in Asia on the spot market this year rather than being tied to long-term contracts at fixed premiums.

"We felt the long-term premiums that were set at the end of last year were not sustainable. We just felt they were not reflecting the type of world we were seeing going forward," Ian Scarlett, vice president metals, said in the same interview.

The strategy has paid off. Spot premiums in Asia are below the benchmark long-term contract levels.

The executives would not give a figure for the premiums the company is paying, but industry sources have pegged premiums in southeast Asia at between $80 and $90 per tonne, compared with the benchmark of $100-105 per tonne.

"What we did was a deliberate policy, we went short metal this year in Asia. We were uncertain about demand so it was the right place to be," Kickham said.