* Treatment charges fall to two-year low - market * Charges near or below breakeven for some Asian smelters - analysts * Improving supply in 2013 will push charges higher - analysts By Silvia Antonioli and Felipe Iturrieta SANTIAGO, April 19 Spot copper treatment and refining charges for copper have fallen to two-year lows that make it unprofitable for many Asian smelters to continue operating, miners and analysts said this week. Smelters' fortunes have taken a dramatic turn for the worse in the last month as fees paid by miners to treat their concentrate and produce refined metal have plunged due to a shortage of supply. "Smelters and refiners are complaining about how difficult it is this year. ...Some of the spot prices that I have heard at this conference would make it very difficult for smelters to make any money," Terry Burgess, chief executive of Australian copper and gold miner OZ Minerals said in an interview with Reuters during the CESCO copper conference. A senior executive at a large miner said he had heard one deal for particularly high-quality concentrate as low as $17 per tonne/1.7 cents per lb and a London-based analyst said he has seen bidding at $19 per tonne/1.9 cents per lb. These may have been one offs, but the executive and a trader also reported numbers in the low $20s, which are still two-year lows. These numbers are well below $35 per tonne/3.5 cents per lb paid at the start of March and are three times lower than the annual 2012 contracts of $60 per tonne/6 cents per lb. The market is particularly nervous just two years after similarly dramatic falls in charges. In 2010 they hit zero as mining capacity was shuttered during the global economic crisis, with reports that Chinese smelters even paid mines for material. The shortage has been caused by falling ore grades and output at some of the world's largest mines and strikes that have disrupted operations. Smelters had hoped the six-month suspension of Glencore's PASAR smelter in the Philippines due to a fire in January would provide some respite from the supply squeeze. But concentrates that would have been processed have not come onto the spot market, a London-based analyst said. Those with annual contracts are protected, but any smelter working on shorter term or spot contracts are reeling. The fees are now close to or below profitable levels for some Asian smelters, market participants said. Chinese smelters would need charges to be above $40 per tonne/4 cents per lb to maintain healthy profit margins, analysts said. "The average TC/RCs spot prices at the moment are below the annual contracts and are in some case below the breakeven point for the smelters," said the head of Macquarie China commodities research Bonnie Liu. "It's not economical at all for many Asian smelters." Given the fall to levels considered critical for smelters, it may be traders that are paying the lower numbers as they have a higher pain threshold, analysts said. Most market participants do not see these charges rising until at least 2013 as supply gradually improves. Anglo American sees copper refining and treatment charges dropping amid a shortage of concentrates, the company's copper chief executive John MacKenzie told Reuters. Freeport's Grasberg mine has resumed operations following the three-month strike and global miners Rio Tinto and Xstrata Copper see their copper output rising in the second half as they bank on leaving behind the weather and ore grade woes that stung their first quarter. That should provide some support to the fees. "It's hard for TC/RCs to fall much further," Bank of America metals strategist Michael Widmer said. "If new supply really comes through as more projects ramp up, you would expect TC/RCs will start to bottom out and potentially move up. Going into 2013 we should see a better environment for TC/RCs."