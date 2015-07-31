(Repeats July 30 column with no changes. The opinions expressed
By Andy Home
LONDON, July 30 When the going gets tough,
there's always the cost curve.
An industry's cost curve should determine where falling
prices trigger a supply response as higher-cost producers start
shuttering capacity.
Cost-curve dynamics have been under close scrutiny in
markets such as aluminium and nickel for many months now as
prices of both metals plumb depths not seen since the global
financial crisis.
And now it's copper's turn.
On the London Metal Exchange, benchmark three-month copper
this week hit a low of $5,164 per tonne, a level last
seen in 2009.
So far only a handful of smaller mines have been shuttered
but this week brought news that Freeport McMoRan, one of
the world's biggest copper producers, is running the ruler over
some of its higher-cost operations.
However, as other metal markets have already found out, cost
curves can be an unreliable friend to those looking for a price
bottom.
Producers tend to hang on in there as long as they can, even
if they're losing money. It's a natural response to the pain,
both financial and social, of closing mines and plants.
Cost curves are themselves moving targets, falling and
rising depending on a host of fluctuating factors ranging from
currencies to energy inputs to by-product prices.
And, most problematically, cost-curve assessments are fuzzy
for the simple reason that there are big gaps in our collective
understanding of the supply chain.
The biggest knowledge gap of all for most industrial metals
is China, itself a major production hub, but one that is
fractured, disparate and opaque.
PRICES DOWN, COST CURVE DOWN
It's the dynamic nature of the cost curve that has led
Goldman Sachs, for example, to come out with its super-bearish
view of copper pricing over the next few years.
Copper prices have not been falling in isolation. Rather,
the entire commodity complex has been sliding, creating
deflationary feedback loops. The most obvious part of this
process is the falling cost of energy inputs to the mining and
processing cost matrix.
Then there is the rise in the value of the U.S. dollar, an
ongoing macro theme right now. That tends to depress costs in
local currencies such as the Chilean peso.
Goldman forecasts marginal copper production costs, defined
as the 95th percentile on the curve, will fall around 30 percent
from their peak of $7,000 in 2013 to $5,000 in 2017.
This is by no means unprecedented. The bank's analysts
suggest that copper production costs slid by around a third
during the last bear market in the 1990s.
Nor is Goldman alone in its assessment that costs are
falling.
Thomson Reuters GFMS estimates that total production costs
among 26 of the largest producers have fallen from $5,020 in Q2
2013 to $4,665 in Q1 2015.
The implication is that prices would have to trade
consistently below $5,000 to generate a meaningful supply
response.
Which is one of the reasons Goldman is looking at prices to
average $4,500 per tonne both in 2017 and 2018.
The key assumption, hotly contested by other analysts, is
that the market will remain in surplus over that period and
require price-related supply adjustment rather than copper's
usual tendency to unplanned disruption.
THE CHINESE GAPS
However, not even the mighty Goldman knows much about the
costs of production among China's myriad miners, many of them
small scale and privately owned.
Actually, even working out how much China produces is a
tricky proposition.
The official figures from the National Bureau of Statistics
(NBS) are immensely volatile and widely suspected of including
systemic errors.
*******************************************************
Graphic on Chinese mined copper production (official
version):
link.reuters.com/xym35w
*******************************************************
Last year, for example, Chinese mined production was 1.923
million tonnes, according to the NBS, even though its actual
monthly figures totalled 1.995 million tonnes. Revisions there
must have been but the NBS doesn't publish them.
Analysts at Macquarie Bank say their "best estimate using
other sources" is that China actually produced around 1.59
million tonnes. ("Trouble down pit: copper mines begin to
struggle", July 29, 2015).
The problem is that whichever figure is right, it still
makes China the second largest producer of mined copper after
Chile.
And, just about everyone agrees, significant parts of
China's copper mining sector sit at the very top end of the
global cost curve.
But exactly how much production and where precisely on the
cost curve are "known unknowns".
Certainly, there are reports coming out of the country that
some smaller mines are already closing or at the very least
withholding sales.
State research house Antaike is starting to trim its refined
copper production estimate for this year on a combination of
lower concentrate and scrap availability at these prices.
For what it's worth the official NBS figures this year show
mined output falling 10 percent over the first half of the year,
although, here we go again, the Bureau's own percentage change
is a smaller drop of 4.7 percent.
The best that can be said of the figures is that mined
output seems to have been falling since the start of this year
and is still falling.
UNRELIABLE LIFELINE
None of which is to deny the usefulness of cost curves in
ascertaining potential levels at which falling prices might
bottom out.
In reality, they're all we've got to cling on to as prices
grind steadily lower.
Just remember they have an annoying habit of moving all the
time and cover only the part of the supply chain that we can see
not the potentially more important part we can't.
They are a lifeline in bearish and confusing times. But they
are, nevertheless, an unreliable lifeline.
