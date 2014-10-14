FOREX-Dollar at 5-month low vs yen on increasing North Korea tensions
* US declines to name any trade partner as currency manipulator
(Updating to add context in paragraphs 3,4 and link to statement)
NEW YORK Oct 14 The global copper market will be in deficit for a fifth straight year in 2014 before switching to a surplus of about 390,000 tonnes next year, an industry group said on Tuesday.
The International Copper Study Group forecast a deficit of 270,000 tonnes this year as operational failures combined with delays in the start-up of new mines will lead to lower-than-anticipated production growth.
The latest estimate is a reversal of the ICSG's previous forecast in April that production would outpace demand by about 400,000 tonnes as demand would lag output growth.
At that time, it predicted a surplus as big as 595,000 tonnes due to increases in output mainly in Asia and Africa.
Click here for the ICSG statement: (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Chizu Nomiyama)
* US declines to name any trade partner as currency manipulator
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, APRIL 18