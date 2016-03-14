(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters)
By Andy Home
LONDON, March 14 Feast or famine?
Right now the refined copper market is going through one of
its confused phases, displaying simultaneous symptoms of both
supply surplus and supply deficit.
In Shanghai, metal is piling up in warehouses registered
with the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE).
SHFE copper stocks surged by 45,032 tonnes last week to
350,138 tonnes, a record high. They have almost doubled since
the start of the year.
On the London market the trend is running in the opposite
direction.
Stocks registered with the London Metal Exchange (LME) have
fallen by 61,625 tonnes so far this year. At a current 174,175
tonnes they are the lowest they've been since February 2015.
Available tonnage, meaning that which is not earmarked for
physical load-out, is the lowest it's been since September 2014
at 121,425 tonnes.
Unsurprisingly, LME spreads are tight and tightening
further. Equally unsurprisingly, the Shanghai copper curve is in
benign contango.
Confusing isn't it?
All of which makes the latest set of forecasts from the
International Copper Study Group (ICSG) particularly timely.
And as far as the ICSG is concerned, refined copper is in
neither feast nor famine. Rather, supply and usage are expected
to be broadly balanced both this year and next.
A BALANCED MARKET?
The ICSG is now forecasting a global refined copper deficit
of 56,000 tonnes this year and a surplus of 20,000 tonnes in
2017.
This year's anticipated deficit has been marked down from
the 127,000-tonne supply shortfall seen at the group's last
meeting in October 2015.
Next year's anticipated surplus, though, has also been
reduced from 175,000 tonnes.
Either way, over a two-year period, the outcome is the same,
a market in which supply and usage are pretty much matched.
Moreover, in the context of a 23 million tonne market, these
balance assessments are very small and well within the margin of
statistical error.
And there is plenty of margin for error.
Pinpointing a supply-usage balance in an industrial
commodity as diversified in its usage as copper is a
statistically fraught exercise at the best of the times.
Throw in the current overarching macroeconomic
uncertainties, particularly those originating in China, the
world's biggest copper user, and statistical certainty becomes
ever more elusive.
But the key takeaway here is the evolution of the ICSG's
underlying forecasts for supply and usage over the course of the
group's last three meetings, as shown in the graphic below.
Graphic on ICSG's 2016 copper market projections:
tmsnrt.rs/1Ubfj6B
USAGE CUT, PRODUCTION CUT
Of course, it may seem counterintuitive that copper could be
in anything over than massive surplus.
New mines are coming on stream just as demand growth is
slowing, first and foremost in China, the driver of copper usage
over the last decade.
And it's true that the ICSG has slashed its usage forecasts
in light of the slowdown in China and manufacturing weakness
elsewhere.
It is now expecting global apparent usage to grow by just
0.5 percent this year. That mirrors a similarly weak expectation
for apparent usage growth in China itself. Emphasis on the word
"apparent", a calculation which uses only published information
and not, say, changed in unreported stocks.
It's still a really significant downgrade from the growth
rate of 3.1 percent forecast this time last year and from the
3.0 percent figure that came out of the Group's last meeting in
October.
But offsetting this downgrade on the usage side of the
ledger has been an equally sharp downgrade of expectations on
the supply side.
World mined production is now expected to grow by just 1.5
percent in 2016, compared with projections of 5.1 percent and
4.2 percent in April and October 2015 respectively.
The growth rate is expected to pick up to 2.3 percent next
year but it will still be lower than the 3.5 percent rate
recorded in 2015.
The most interesting part of this supply forecast is the
divergent trends between the main components.
So, while production of mine concentrate is expected to grow
by a brisk 4 percent this year, supply of metal from mines in
the form of leached cathode, is forecast to slide by 8 percent.
That's largely a function of voluntary capacity closures by
Glencore at its central African operations and by Freeport
McMoRan at operations in both the U.S. and Chile.
That reduced stream of cathode from mines feeds into the
ICSG's reduced refined metal supply growth forecast of 0.5
percent, down from 2.3 percent last October.
So too does an anticipated 1 percent drop in secondary
production as scrap availability drops in the face of lower
copper prices.
STUCK IN THE MIDDLE
Of course the ICSG's latest forecasts are themselves a
snapshot in time but equally importantly they can only provide a
snapshot of the refined part of the copper supply chain.
It may well be, as many other analysts suggest, that there
is a big surplus of copper concentrates awaiting processing into
metal. And it may also be that stocks of finished or
semi-finished products are increasing too.
But it's the bit in the middle that is most important for
price since it's the availability of copper cathode that defines
trading on both the LME and the SHFE.
And maybe there's not going to be as much around as everyone
thought.
And if that's true, the current divergent stocks trends in
Shanghai and London are unsustainable.
Indeed, some sort of reaction already seems to be happening
on the LME market with spreads appreciably tightening.
The benchmark cash-to-three-months spread ended last week
valued at $16.50 per tonne backwardation and the cash premium
has grown to $23.15 over the course of Monday morning.
This may be down to the usual elevated cash-date activity on
what is the main March prompt date, but the tightness is
unlikely to evaporate while stocks are so low.
And, given the ICSG forecast of no massive metal surplus
this year, they are going to remain low until the LME cash
premium rises sufficiently to divert units away from their
current China-bound trajectory.
With the market still itself split about copper's price
prospects this year, LME spreads tightness may be the only sure
bet in town.
(Editing by David Evans)