* Copper in wind farms set to grow 15 pct from 2013 to 2015
* Copper in hybrid cars much higher than in average car
By Harpreet Bhal
LONDON, Aug 29 Expected growth in Europe's
generation of renewable energy offers hope for copper demand,
helping to offset a lack of appetite from builders and other
traditional industrial users as economies slow.
Green energy projects such as wind farms, which use large
amounts of copper, are set to grow as countries aim to meet a
European Union target to obtain 20 percent of power from
renewable sources by 2020.
Consultancy Wood Mackenzie estimated that European wind
farms' demand for copper will climb by 15 percent between 2013
and 2015.
"That (renewable energy) part of copper consumption is going
to grow ... and will be a long-term growth area as well," said
Gayle Berry, analyst at Barclays Capital.
"Is it going to offset the weakness in export demand for a
country like Germany or construction demand for a country like
Spain? I highly doubt it. But it is certainly part of a
longer-term picture of being an area of growth for European
demand."
European copper demand is expected to contract this year,
the International Copper Study Group said in April, the latest
statistics available. In 2011, global demand growth slowed to
2.5 percent from 2.7 percent in 2010.
BOOMING BUSINESS
Last year, European wind farms needed only 37,000 tonnes of
copper out of regional demand of 4 million tonnes, according to
Wood Mackenzie, but this is set to grow.
In Germany, Europe's biggest economy and power user,
renewable electricity generation hit a new record in the first
half of 2012 at 67.9 billion kilowatt hours, an increase of 19.5
percent from the same period last year.
The German government also has given priority status to the
building of 1,834 km of transmission lines to carry electricity
from sources such as offshore wind parks. Copper is used
extensively in power cables and wiring.
Britain, the Nordic region and Spain are also fast expanding
their wind power capacity.
"Northern Europe is not very sunny, so wind power is quite
well placed to meet this," said Ian Littlewood, a research
analyst at Wood Mackenzie.
In wind turbines, copper wires are used to carry electricity
to substations and connect the system to the grid. For offshore
farms that require undersea cabling, the amount of copper needed
is even greater.
Onshore wind turbines each require 16 tonnes of copper and
offshore turbines 31 tonnes, according to Barclays Capital.
GREEN CARS
Another growth area will be hybrid vehicles. Each hybrid car
contains roughly 34 kg of copper versus 19 kg in the average
fuel-burning car, according to Ernst & Young.
In the EU, the annual growth rate of hybrid vehicles will
rise by more than six times to above 500,000 cars in 2017,
research firm Frost & Sullivan has predicted.
"As we move to better technologies in terms of emissions
control and environmentally responsible motoring, there will be
a concomitant increase in demand for copper," said David
Russell, director of global resources at Ernst & Young.
"And as we pull ourselves gradually out of a recession the
demand for these vehicles will grow and ... the implication for
future demand from the automobile sector is very positive."
