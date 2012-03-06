* LME warrant holdings almost double to above 6,000 T
* Economic recovery, liquidity injections boost appetite
* Analysts say sustained inflows needed to confirm trend
By Harpreet Bhal
LONDON, March 6 ETF Securities'
exchange-traded product (ETP) for physical copper has almost
doubled holdings in the last two weeks as investors have grown
more optimistic about the outlook for the metal and chased
higher returns.
ETF Securities data showed that its London Metal Exchange
warrant holdings for physical copper climbed to 6,056.503 tonnes
on March 5, almost double the 3,163.935 tonnes registered in
mid-February and more than triple the 1,946.925 tonnes late last
year.
In October 2010 the UK-based firm announced the launch of
its ETP backed by copper stored in LME warehouses, but
worries about the outlook for global economic growth and demand
from top consumer China meant take-up was slow for the first
year.
Analysts said that in recent months liquidity from central
banks, the U.S. economic recovery and a pledge by the Federal
Reserve to keep rates low have helped boost the appetite for
risky assets and that copper's tight supplies also lent support.
"There may be some less attractive qualities in this type of
instrument, but in the context of what else is out there, it
could be considered fairly attractive," said Daniel Brebner,
head of metals research at Deutsche Bank.
But ETPs need to show an upward trend in inflows for longer
in order to confirm a bullish outlook for the metal, he said.
"If you start to see consistent flows of capital into this
type of vehicle and others, then yes that may be the start of
something new, but at this point in time it's too early to
tell."
With interest rates at record low levels, investors also are
increasingly on the lookout for higher yielding hard assets and
may be turning to copper ETPs, despite additional costs
associated with owning the product, analysts said.
"Given the potential for continued decline in various
currencies, there are a lot of investors looking for hard
assets. Classically you'd be looking at gold or platinum, but at
the end of the day you could look at copper in a similar light,"
Brebner said
ETF Securities charges a 0.69 percent management fee and
0.12 percent for insurance for its physical aluminium and copper
products. The rental charge for copper stocks in LME-registered
warehouses is about 36 cents per tonne per day, equating to more
than $130 a year.
At $40.70 a share on Tuesday, the physical copper ETP is
down 11 percent since its launch in December 2010 at $45.75 a
share.
TIGHT SUPPLIES
Across the industrial metal ETPs, the largest inflows have
gone to copper. Other cyclical products such as ETPs for Brent
oil, gold, silver, platinum and palladium have also registered
strong inflows, ETF Securities said, with its commodity ETPs up
$561 million so far this year.
Assets under management for the copper ETP stand at
$41,269,967, almost trebling in size from $13,966,947 in late
December.
Nick Brooks, head of research at ETP Securities, said
encouraging economic data from the United States and liquidity
boosts from central banks had fuelled a renewal in risk appetite
and demand for copper products.
"This has made investors more comfortable with being in
cyclical assets, with copper generally viewed as one of the more
important cyclical assets," Brooks said.
"The supply-side issues that have been affecting copper have
also made it a particularly attractive investment. The strong
rise in demand for copper ETPs this year reflects investors'
views that prices are going higher from here."
Industrial action in top copper mines in recent months has
prompted concerns about supply in a market that was in a 382,000
tonne deficit over January to November 2011.
Benchmark three-month copper on the LME is up more
than 9 percent so far this year, after dropping 21 percent in
2011.
Reflecting some confidence in the market, money managers,
including hedge funds and other large speculators, raised their
net long positions on copper for the seventh week in a row, U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) figures showed on
Friday.
But concerns remain about the outlook for demand for China,
which consumes 40 percent of the metal, following the Lunar New
Year holiday.
Deutsche Bank's Brebner said the rise in copper ETP holdings
could also reflect the fact that investors increasingly want
exposure to metals without the cost pressures faced by mining
companies.
"The view may be that investors want exposure to copper, but
given the pressures being faced by mining companies, perhaps
physically backed copper is a better way to get this exposure,"
he said.
Mining firms have been badly hit by rising prices of
everything from tyres to diesel and wages.
Benchmark copper's 9 percent rise contrasts with a 7 percent
gain on the FTSE 100 mining index