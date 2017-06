NEW YORK Aug 1 Copper fell further in after hours business on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said the recovery had lost momentum so far this year, but stopped short of offering new monetary stimulus.

COMEX copper for September delivery plunged an additional 2.95 cents in electronic trade to hit a one-week trough at $3.3455 per lb. It earlier settled the day down 4.25 cents at $3.3750. (Reporting By Chris Kelly; Editing by Bernard Orr)