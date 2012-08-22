European stocks subdued as weaker healthcare stocks, oil prices weigh
LONDON, June 6 European shares extended their fall on Tuesday as weaker oil prices, pulled lower by a major diplomatic rift between Gulf Arab states, gave rise to risk adversity.
NEW YORK Aug 22 U.S. copper futures pushed higher in after-hours trade Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's August meeting showed the central bank was considering another round of monetary stimulus.
COMEX copper for September delivery last traded at $3.4670 per lb, up more than a penny from its Wednesday settlement price. (Reporting By Chris Kelly; editing by John Wallace)
LONDON, June 6 European shares extended their fall on Tuesday as weaker oil prices, pulled lower by a major diplomatic rift between Gulf Arab states, gave rise to risk adversity.
OSLO, June 6 The export of fertilisers from Qatari producer Qafco is unaffected by a regional diplomatic row that has cut off other commodity shipments, Norway's Yara said on Tuesday.