AREQUIPA, Peru, Sept 23 The expansion of
Freeport-McMoRan Inc's Cerro Verde deposit in Peru is
nearly finished and should double the mine's copper output after
starting in April or May of 2016, the mine's spokesman said
Wednesday.
The expansion will add some 270,000 tonnes of copper to
annual output from the mine, said Pablo Alcazar, communications
manager for the mine.
"Right now we're producing about 230,000 per year and this
should double that output to produce about 500,000 tonnes per
year," Alcazar said on the sidelines of a mining conference.
Freeport-McMoRan controls 53.56 percent of Cerro Verde,
Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd 21 percent, and
Buenaventura 19.58 percent.
