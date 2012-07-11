Peru relaxes air quality standards to help mining industry
LIMA, June 7 Peru adopted new and more flexible air quality standards on Wednesday after the old standards were criticized by mining companies and President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski.
NEW YORK, July 11 Copper futures in New York trimmed their gains late Wednesday after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's June meeting indicated that economic conditions might need to worsen for a consensus to build for more stimulus.
COMEX copper for September delivery last traded up 1.15 cents at $3.4095 per lb by 2:14 p.m. EDT (1814 GMT), but backed away from its settlement at $3.4475. (Reporting by Chris Kelly; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
BRASILIA, June 7 Brazil's top electoral court on Wednesday was split over whether to allow new evidence in plea-bargain testimony from construction company Odebrecht in an illegal campaign funding case that could lead to President Michel Temer leaving office.