NEW YORK, July 11 Copper futures in New York trimmed their gains late Wednesday after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's June meeting indicated that economic conditions might need to worsen for a consensus to build for more stimulus.

COMEX copper for September delivery last traded up 1.15 cents at $3.4095 per lb by 2:14 p.m. EDT (1814 GMT), but backed away from its settlement at $3.4475. (Reporting by Chris Kelly; Editing by Marguerita Choy)