HAMBURG, March 11 German firm Wieland, one of
Europe's largest makers of semi-finished copper products, said
on Wednesday it was experiencing weak demand although sales to
the car and renewable energy sectors remained firm.
Wieland said demand in its current financial year, which
stated on Oct. 1, 2014, remained "restrained" in its main
markets Europe, Asia and America.
"This is especially true for Europe, which is partly in
recession," the unlisted company said in a statement about its
financial results. "The other two sales regions America and Asia
are developing at only a modest speed, although there are some
growth impulses from the United States."
Wieland said demand was firm from the automobile and
renewable energy sectors, and for products increasing energy
efficiency in machinery and large plant manufacturing.
It said copper product sales rose 3.6 percent to 465,000
tonnes in the year to Sept. 30, 2014. Turnover fell 2.3 percent
to 2.77 billion euros ($2.95 billion), largely because of lower
metal prices.
After-tax profit fell to 31 million euros from 46 million
euros, partly because of stiff competition and price cuts, it
said.
