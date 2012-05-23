MILAN May 23 KME Group's output of semi-finished copper, copper alloy and special products fell 15 percent year on year to 114,000 tonnes in the first quarter of 2012, hit by weak demand and volatile metal prices, the Milan-listed group said on Wednesday.

KME, one of the world's leading manufacturers of copper and copper alloy products, said demand from construction industry which accounts for about a quarter of total revenues, was very weak, while demand from other industries slowed down compared to the same period a year ago. (Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova)