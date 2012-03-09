* Buys 3,000 T copper from LG International
* Buys 500 T lead from Korea Zinc
* Copper for June arrival; lead for May
(Adds lead purchase)
SEOUL, March 9 South Korea has bought
3,000 tonnes of copper and 500 tonnes of lead via tenders, the
state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website
(www.g2b.go.kr).
Details of the purchases are as follows:
-- Copper
TONNE SUPPLIER PREMIUM(CIF/T) ARRIVAL/PORT
2,000 LG International Corp $108 June 15/Incheon
1,000 LG International Corp $98 June 15/Incheon
Note: The deals were made at the above premiums over London
Metal Exchange prices. The metal should be at more than 99.99
percent purity and registered on the London Metal Exchange.
-- Lead
TONNE SUPPLIER PREMIUM(CIF/T) ARRIVAL/PORT
500 Korea Zinc N/A May 28/Incheon
Note: The metal should be with purity of more than 99.99
percent.
(Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)