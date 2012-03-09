* Buys 3,000 T copper from LG International * Buys 500 T lead from Korea Zinc * Copper for June arrival; lead for May (Adds lead purchase) SEOUL, March 9 South Korea has bought 3,000 tonnes of copper and 500 tonnes of lead via tenders, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr). Details of the purchases are as follows: -- Copper TONNE SUPPLIER PREMIUM(CIF/T) ARRIVAL/PORT 2,000 LG International Corp $108 June 15/Incheon 1,000 LG International Corp $98 June 15/Incheon Note: The deals were made at the above premiums over London Metal Exchange prices. The metal should be at more than 99.99 percent purity and registered on the London Metal Exchange. -- Lead TONNE SUPPLIER PREMIUM(CIF/T) ARRIVAL/PORT 500 Korea Zinc N/A May 28/Incheon Note: The metal should be with purity of more than 99.99 percent. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)