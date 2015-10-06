BRIEF-RTW Investments reports 5 pct passive stake in Corium International
* RTW Investments Lp reports a 5 percent passive stake in Corium International Inc as of May 1 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pPwVd3) Further company coverage:
LONDON Oct 6 The total net position of funds trading copper on the London Metal Exchange fell to a net long of 12,397 lots last Friday from 12,506 lots on Sept. 25, the exchange's Commitments of Traders Report (COTR) showed on Tuesday. LME-CA-MNET
Money managers were long 110,836 copper lots and short 98,439 lots. One copper lot is 25 tonnes. (Reporting by Pratima Desai, editing by Louise Heavens)
* Fidelity Southern Corp files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q8z3Qh) Further company coverage: