BRIEF-Valiant Holding: purchase offer for Triba shares approved by Triba shareholders
* VALIANT'S PUBLIC PURCHASE OFFER FOR THE SHARES OF TRIBA PARTNER BANK AG IS APPROVED BY THE SHAREHOLDERS OF TRIBA
LONDON Oct 27 The total net long position of funds trading copper on the London Metal Exchange fell to 14,852 lots last Friday from a net long of 20,532 lots the previous week, the exchange's Commitments of Traders Report (COTR) showed on Tuesday.
Money managers were long 108,554 lots and short 93,702 lots. One copper lot is 25 tonnes. (Reporting by Pratima Desai, editing by David Evans)
* PLANS TO CARRY OUT ORDINARY CAPITAL INCREASE IN THE PERIOD FROM MAY 15, 2017 TO JUNE 9, 2017