SEOUL May 13 Eight workers were injured in an
explosion on Tuesday at a copper smelter operated by metals
group LS-Nikko in the South Korean city of Ulsan, the company
said.
A spokesman said the blast occurred as the plant's No.2
smelter, which has a capacity of 290,000 tonnes of copper per
year, was due to be closed for one day of maintenance.
"Right before the maintenance work started, there was a
steam explosion at the end of a route where copper liquid
flows," spokesman Shin Dong-gwang told Reuters. He said it was
unclear when the smelter would reopen.
One worker had second-degree burns and the other seven were
slightly injured, he added.
The No. 1 smelter at the plant has a capacity of 200,000
tonnes per year.
