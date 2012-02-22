* Expectations of production deficit supports copper
* Unclear when demand will rise
* Chinese inventories likely to fall in coming weeks
HAMBURG, Feb 22 Expectations of a global
copper production deficit are supporting prices but it is
unclear when demand will rise, Germany's Aurubis,
Europe's biggest copper producer, said on Wednesday.
Copper has risen more than 11 percent this year, partly
buoyed by hopes Chinese demand would pick up after the Lunar New
Year in January, though China's demand has remained slack.
"Compared to past years, it is evident that an upward price
trend at the beginning of the year is not the rule," Aurubis
said in a report. "So what is behind this year's price increase?
There is obviously a consensus that we will see a production
deficit with an imbalance in the copper market again in 2012,
despite expectations of subdued copper demand."
"The jury is still out when it comes to demand, even though
it is still low at the moment."
Moves by China's central bank on Feb. 18 to relax monetary
policy could provide the country's economy with a boost, Aurubis
said. China is the world's largest copper importer.
China's January copper imports rose 13.8 percent on the year
to 413,964 tonnes but fell compared to the December high of
509,000 tonnes, Aurubis said.
"Chinese copper demand has waned in the last two weeks,
which is apparent in the declining premiums in spot business,"
Aurubis said.
It added: "The second quarter of a year is considered to be
demand-intensive, so a decrease in local (Chinese) inventories
can be expected starting in March."
Spot copper treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) are
currently quoted around $50 a tonne and 5 cents a lb, Aurubis
said. This is the same level as reported in December.
TC/RCs are paid by miners to smelters to refine concentrate
into metal and are a key part of the global copper industry's
income.
Long-term 2012 TC/RCs, more important to Aurubis, are still
being settled at $63.50 a tonne and 6.35 cents a lb, Aurubis
added. This was up 12.4 percent on the year and higher than
Chinese long-term settlements of $60 and 6 cents in early
January.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely)