* Expectations of production deficit supports copper

* Unclear when demand will rise

* Chinese inventories likely to fall in coming weeks

HAMBURG, Feb 22 Expectations of a global copper production deficit are supporting prices but it is unclear when demand will rise, Germany's Aurubis, Europe's biggest copper producer, said on Wednesday.

Copper has risen more than 11 percent this year, partly buoyed by hopes Chinese demand would pick up after the Lunar New Year in January, though China's demand has remained slack.

"Compared to past years, it is evident that an upward price trend at the beginning of the year is not the rule," Aurubis said in a report. "So what is behind this year's price increase? There is obviously a consensus that we will see a production deficit with an imbalance in the copper market again in 2012, despite expectations of subdued copper demand."

"The jury is still out when it comes to demand, even though it is still low at the moment."

Moves by China's central bank on Feb. 18 to relax monetary policy could provide the country's economy with a boost, Aurubis said. China is the world's largest copper importer.

China's January copper imports rose 13.8 percent on the year to 413,964 tonnes but fell compared to the December high of 509,000 tonnes, Aurubis said.

"Chinese copper demand has waned in the last two weeks, which is apparent in the declining premiums in spot business," Aurubis said.

It added: "The second quarter of a year is considered to be demand-intensive, so a decrease in local (Chinese) inventories can be expected starting in March."

Spot copper treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) are currently quoted around $50 a tonne and 5 cents a lb, Aurubis said. This is the same level as reported in December.

TC/RCs are paid by miners to smelters to refine concentrate into metal and are a key part of the global copper industry's income.

Long-term 2012 TC/RCs, more important to Aurubis, are still being settled at $63.50 a tonne and 6.35 cents a lb, Aurubis added. This was up 12.4 percent on the year and higher than Chinese long-term settlements of $60 and 6 cents in early January. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely)