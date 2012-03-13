* Signs of improving European copper demand

* More confidence although economic crisis not over

* Some South American shipments delayed

HAMBURG, March 13 European copper demand has started to show signs of recovery since February, Germany's Aurubis, Europe's biggest copper producer, said on Tuesday.

"While the physical business was overshadowed by the financial crisis in the last months of 2011, the (European) market after initial hesitation seems to be developing towards a situation where cathodes are in demand again," Arurbis said in a report.

"In Europe, the economic and financial crisis is not over yet, but we have still seen signs of confidence despite slackening economic activity," it added.

Some cathode (new metal) shipments from South America to Europe were recently delayed, which also resulted in copper demand for prompt delivery, it said.

"The capacity usage of copper consumers is still affected by the European financial crisis but it has partly turned out better than expected," Aurubis said.

"As during the negotiations between producers and consumers for 2012 less copper deliveries were signed on an annual basis, there is a need for additional supply in the spot business."

This spot delivery demand is meeting limited availability from producers and relatively low European copper inventories, it said.

London Metal Exchange (LME) warehouses currently hold about 38,000 tonnes but this is concentrated in a few locations, it said. Of LME stocks, some 11,000 tonnes are located in Livorno in Italy and about 24,000 tonnes are in Rotterdam.

TC/RC MARKET QUIET

The situation on the spot market for copper concentrates has not changed compared to the previous month, Aurubis said.

"Activities are very low," it said.

Long-term copper treatment and refining charges for 2012 (TC/RCs) have now been generally estabished at a level of $63.50 a tonne and and 6.35 cents/lb, it said.

This level is up 12.4 percent on the year and was agreed by Aurubis itself in December.

TC/RCs are paid by miners to smelters to refine concentrate into metal and are a key part of the global copper industry's income. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Alison Birrane)