* Chinese demand could help copper price recovery
* European copper consumption not key
HAMBURG May 24 Copper prices are likely to be
recover from recent falls as Chinese demand for the metal is
expected to continue to rise and euro zone copper demand is no
longer a decisive factor, Aurubis, Europe's biggest
copper producer, said on Thursday.
Copper prices have fallen substantially because of concerns
about the euro zone debt crisis hitting growth, Hamburg-based
Aurubis said in a market report. Copper fell in London on
Wednesday to a 4-1/2-month low on global growth concerns and
worries about Greece's possible exit from the euro zone.
"But is the current development in Europe really so decisive
for the global copper market as to justify a sustained,
significant price decrease?" Aurubis asked. "To be clear
straight way - the answer is no."
The six largest EU copper consuming countries Germany,
Italy, Spain, Poland, Belgium and France have an annual combined
demand of about 2.8 million tonnes of refined copper or only
about 14 percent of the total 20.5 million tonnes annual global
demand, Aurubis said.
Each percentage decrease in growth in the European sub
market would cause a demand decrease of 28,000 tonnes of copper
per year, it said. This is roughly equal to nine days of cathode
(new copper) output at Aurubis, which produces around 1.15
million tonnes of copper cathodes annually, it said.
In contrast, China's 2012 copper demand is expected to be
8.4 million tonnes, it said.
"If a change in demand were to drive down the price, then it
would be here (in China,)" it said. "But this has not happened
despite weaker growth rates and high regional inventories.
"There is also every indication the Chinese government wants
to push its infrastructure investments more strongly again to
counteract the economic slow-down.
"Infrastructure projects that were planned for next year are
likely to be advanced as an offensive measure. Momentum is
expected first and foremost in the construction sector."
There are also estimates that copper inventories in Chinese
bonded warehouses have fallen from 640,000 tonnes to 650,000
tonnes at the end of April to currently 500,000 tonnes to
570,000 tonnes, it said.
Meanwhile, the spot market for copper concentrate treatment
and refining charges (TC/RCs) is quiet and conditions have
hardly changed in the last month, it said.
European copper scrap supply is still good and copper
product demand is lower than usual for this time of year, it
added.
