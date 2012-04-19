* Copper prices to remain high
* Hopes of good U.S. demand backwardation factor
* European copper inventories low
HAMBURG, April 19 Copper prices will remain well
supported despite recent weakness, with hopes for a recovery in
the United States a factor causing firm prices for nearby metal
deliveries, Germany's Aurubis, Europe's biggest copper
producer, said on Thursday.
"The copper price...continues to be supported despite its
volatility and will remain high for the time being," Aurubis
said in a market report.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
traded down $45 to $8,005 in official midday Thursday rings,
having hit a three-month low of $7,885.25 early this week.
Aurubis noted that London Metal Exchange copper futures have
moved into backwardation, a state where firm demand means nearby
delivery prices are higher than contracts for later deliveries.
The build-up of two players' trading positions was key to
creating LME copper backwardation, Aurubis said, but demand
factors also played a role.
"The improved mood regarding the U.S. economy is also seen
as a cause, as it could lead to higher copper demand," Aurubis
said. "Although demand for spot cathodes (newly-produced copper)
in North America is currently moderate, the start-up of the
inventory reduction has secured quantities for later
deliveries."
Another factor is that European LME warehouses currently
contain only about 36,000 tonnes of copper against 54,000 tonnes
in early December 2011, Aurubis said.
"Delayed cathode shipments from South America led to
temporary supply bottlenecks in Europe, with higher premiums
accordingly," it said. "The situation has eased somewhat again
in the meantime."
"Nonetheless, now that there are reports that the Chilean
copper producer Codelco had to purchase copper
volumes in the spot market earlier in the year to fulfill its
delivery obligations due to insufficient production, an
awareness of signs of scarcity in the U.S. market and Europe has
increased further."
"This is a clear contrast to the more relaxed (inventory)
situation in China."
CONCENTRATES MARKET STABLE
The trend on the global spot market for copper concentrates
has not changed compared to the previous month, Aurubis said:
Copper concentrate treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs),
fees paid by miners to smelters to refine concentrate into
metal, are a key part of the global copper industry's income.
TC/RC trading has been thin in the last month because of
limited availability of free concentrate supplies and low
smelter demand, it said.
"The copper scrap supply remains at a good level in Europe
without the disruptive influence of Asian buyers," it said.
"European demand for copper products can still be considered
restrained overall at the beginning of the second quarter of
2012. This is especially true for southern Europe."
(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by William Hardy)