HAMBURG, March 15 The CEO of Aurubis
, Europe's biggest copper producer, said he is
confident of strong copper demand from China this year despite
forecasts of lower growth in the country.
The copper market was concerned about the cut in China's
forecast economic growth to 7.5 percent in 2012 as the country
accounts for 40 percent of global copper demand, Peter
Willbrandt said on Thursday at the Metal Bulletin international
copper conference in Hamburg.
Despite the lower-than-expected economic growth, China's own
copper producers were still expecting a growth in Chinese copper
demand this year, Willbrandt said.
"I am confident as well," he said.
Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said on Wednesday China must
embrace slower growth and bolder political reform to keep its
economy from faltering, which helped push copper prices down
from a one-week high.
Chinese growth of around 7 percent would still generate
additional demand for about 0.5 million tonnes of copper, which
is equivalent to the output of two large mines, the conference
heard from Javier Targhetta, president of Spanish smelter
Atlantic Copper, a unit of Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold
.
John Peter Leesi, CEO of UK-headquartered copper products
group Luvata, said he was also confident of continued growth
from China.
"You might see some sort of blip in demand from China but
the mega-trend (for growth) remains intact," he said. "I am not
concerned about overall Chinese copper demand."
Higher copper prices were meanwhile causing more market
volatility, Willbrandt said.
Copper has risen around 11 percent so far this year, after a
21 percent fall in 2011, on a brightening economic outlook in
the United States and hopes that easy monetary policies around
the world would buoy asset prices.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME)
was up 0.71 percent at $8,520 a tonne at 1450 GMT, after closing
at $8,460 on Wednesday.
"Market participants are trying to minimise stocks which
causes more volatility as there is more short term buying,"
Willbrandt said. "Everyone is trying to minimise their working
capital."
Riccardo Garre, co-director of Italian copper products
producer KME, said product innovation among rival materials
rather than high copper prices was often the greatest danger as
consumers were considering substituting copper.
Some European copper product makers were cutting research
and development investment to save costs, Garre said.
But rival producers of products from aluminium, carbon
steels and plastics were investing heavily in research which
could help them make inroads in copper markets, Garre added.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Anthony Barker)