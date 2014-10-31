(Repeats Thursday column without change)
By Andy Home
LONDON, Oct 30 "Who's got all the copper?" was
the headline question in my last column on the copper market at
the end of September.
The answer, according to the Wall Street Journal, is Red
Kite, the specialist metals hedge fund set up by Michael Farmer,
a man who was trading the copper market before many younger
readers were born.
Well...maybe. But...maybe not. It's always a bit tricky to
say in the hall-of-mirrors that is the London Metal Exchange
(LME).
What is not in doubt is that someone has been exerting a
vice-like grip on LME copper stocks for many, many weeks.
Today's LME dominant positions report <0#LME-WHL> shows one
entity owning 80 to 90 percent of "live" copper tonnage in the
LME warehouse system. Since this is the LME, where nothing is
quite as simple as it appears, the report actually describes the
state of play at the close of business on Tuesday.
Not entirely surprisingly, given such positioning, the
nearby spreads on the LME copper contract are tight. The
benchmark cash-to-three-months period CMCU0-3 was valued at
$75.50 per tonne backwardation at Wednesday's close.
But they have been tight throughout this year, with the
front part of the forward curve in almost continuous
backwardation.
That's because LME stocks have been low throughout the year
and they still are. Today's tally of 162,625 tonnes is less than
half that at the start of January. Strip out the metal awaiting
physical load-out and the total diminishes to just 126,200
tonnes.
More interesting a question than who owns all the stocks, is
how come stocks are so low in a year that was supposed to be one
of surplus?
SURPLUS GONE?
Emphasis on the words "supposed to be" in that last
sentence. Because, it turns out, this isn't going to be a year
of copper supply surplus at all.
Twice a year the International Copper Study Group (ICSG)
meets in Lisbon to assess the statistical state of the global
copper market. Twice a year it publishes its resulting
forecasts.
The latest came out on Oct. 14, 2014 and it amounted to a
spectacular statistical U-turn on the April forecast. Back then
the ICSG was expecting a 405,000-tonne supply-usage surplus in
the global refined copper market this year. That's just been
changed to an anticipated 307,000-tonne deficit.
The forecast surplus for 2015 still stands but it has been
cut to 393,000 tonnes from April's 595,000 tonnes.
Now, taking a statistical snapshot of something as complex
and dynamic as a global industrial metals market is always going
to be a massively difficult task.
Production may be relatively easy to count, but scrap is a
perennial headache, not least because it impacts on both sides
of the supply-usage equation. It is used both as a raw material
input to produce refined copper and as an input into first-stage
copper usage in parts of the fabrication chain.
Then, there is the even bigger headache of accounting for
changes in off-market inventory, particularly copper sitting in
bonded warehouse in China.
Over the past couple of years such bonded stocks have
dwarfed exchange inventory everywhere else, which is highly
problematic since there is no equivalent of the daily stock
reports published by exchanges such as the LME.
The ICSG has been using its own consultants to track changes
in these bonded stocks and now issues two sets of market balance
figures, which can vary markedly depending on whether such
changes are included in the count or not.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Graphic on ICSG's estimated copper market balances:
link.reuters.com/xer33w
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Last year's estimated deficit of 272,000 tonnes, for
example, mushrooms to a deficit of 519,000 tonnes once changes
in Chinese bonded inventory are factored into the equation.
The key point here is there is no statistical "truth" when
it comes to a market such as copper. Forecasts will invariably
vary, because there are so many variables, and outcomes will
shift depending on methodology.
WHAT HAS CHANGED?
That said, though, the ICSG hasn't changed its methodology
in the six months between its April and October projections.
So it's worth looking at exactly what has changed in its
calculations because this will tell us where the expected
surplus has gone.
2014 2015
Apr-14 Oct-14 Apr-14 Oct-14
Mine 4.70% 2.60% 7.30% 6.70%
Production
Refined 6.50% 5.10% 4.30% 4.30%
Production
Global 3.20% 5.20% 3.60% 1.10%
Usage
China Usage 5.00% 7.00% 5.00% 1.80%
Balance 405,000 -307,000 595,000 393,000
There are two stand-outs in the table above.
The first is the sharp cut in this year's expected mine
production growth rate.
The consensus narrative in the copper market has been a
shift from famine to feast as miners finally reverse years of
under-investment through a combination of new mines and
expansions of existing operations.
That corner appeared to have been turned last year, when
mine production growth surged by eight percent. However, last
year proved to be something of an outlier, partly because,
extraordinarily for the copper market, hardly anything went
wrong with mine supply.
This year has been very different. As the ICSG notes in its
October forecast, "operational failures combined with delays in
ramp-up production and start-up of new mines are leading to
lower than anticipated growth."
Think, for example, of the totally unexpected closure of the
two big copper mines in Indonesia, Grasberg and Batu Hijau,
after the government decided to change its export tax rules at
the start of the year.
Or, more topically, consider the re-emergence of industrial
unrest with strike threats at Grasberg and the Antamina mine in
Peru.
Moreover, while last year's surge was driven by expansions
of existing mines, this year's increase is largely coming from
new operations, which inevitably come with the normal
operational teething problems.
The other stand-out is the ICSG's upwards revision to
apparent usage this year since its April meeting.
And do take note of the word "apparent", a way of
calculating usage that doesn't factor in changes in those bonded
stocks in China, where apparent usage is expected to grow by
seven percent.
However, the ICSG's calculations do tally with what many
analysts have been saying, namely that a fast-slowing
construction sector in China is being offset by copper-intensive
usage sectors such as power grid infrastructure.
The ICSG also points to a hidden component of higher copper
usage, namely the tightness in the scrap market.
When fabricators can't get scrap to blend in with refined
copper to produce semi-manufactured products, they have to buy
more primary metal, generating a poorly-visible boost to demand.
SURPLUS TOMORROW?
If the ICSG is even half-way right in its most recent
assessment, it would help explain why LME stocks have remained
so low and LME spreads have remained so tight.
Both phenomena predated the appearance of the dominant long
currently controlling the front part of the curve, suggesting
its presence is as much manifestation as cause of the tightness
in the copper market.
Physical availability is being continuously tested by that
backwardation, a cash premium that should be attracting spare
units into the LME system. And, so far at least, physical
availability has been found wanting with LME deliveries
totalling a meagre 14,300 tonnes over the last month.
The LME copper contract continues to behave as if the market
is in supply-usage deficit. In fact, it's behaved that way since
the start of the year. The ICSG, it seems, now agrees.
Well, at least next year will be different, with the ICSG
forecasting the first clearly visible surplus in six years.
Or should that read, maybe...?
(Editing by William Hardy)