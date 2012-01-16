Traders keep oil in Asian storage for later sale, undermine OPEC supply cuts
* Current markets make it profitable to store oil for future sale
TOKYO Jan 16 Pan Pacific Copper, a unit of JX Holdings Inc, said on Monday it aims to resume operations at the 200,000 tonnes-a-year Saganoseki copper smelter in about a month after fire damaged facilities and forced it to halt operations on Jan.7.
Pan Pacific, Japan's biggest copper smelter, said it is still assessing the impact of the plant suspension on its shipments schedule.
Operation of electronic equipment at the plant is affected due to damage by the fire to an electricity substation, a company spokesman said.
(Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Michael Watson)
* Current markets make it profitable to store oil for future sale
MELBOURNE, June 13 The growing number of electric vehicles hitting roads is set to fuel a nine-fold increase in copper demand from the sector over the coming decade, according to an industry report on Tuesday. Electric or hybrid cars and buses are expected to reach 27 million by 2027, up from 3 million this year, according to a report by consultancy IDTechEx, commissioned by the International Copper Association (ICA). "Demand for electric vehicles is forecast to increas