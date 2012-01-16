* Assessing impact on shipments schedule

TOKYO Jan 16 Pan Pacific Copper, a unit of JX Holdings Inc, said on Monday it aims to resume operations at its 200,000 tonnes-a-year Saganoseki copper smelter in about a month, after a fire damaged facilities and forced it to halt operations on Jan.7.

Pan Pacific, Japan's biggest copper smelter and a big exporter to China, South Korea and Taiwan, said it was still assessing the impact of the plant suspension on its shipments schedule, though it has ample inventories.

"We are still making checks, but some kind of impact will be inevitable," a company spokesman said.

Pan Pacific's production of refined copper in the six months to March 31 will reach 272,400 tonnes.

The Saganoseki plant in Oita, southeast Japan, produces anode, an intermediate state of refined copper, for refining at its Hitachi plant near Tokyo.

Operation of electronic equipment is affected due to fire damage at an electricity substation, the spokesman said.

Pan Pacific signed contracts last October to supply a total of 110,000 tonnes of refined copper to customers in China, Taiwan and South Korea at a premium of around $100 above the London Metal Exchange cash price for shipments in 2012.

Besides the Saganoseki and Hitachi plants, Pan Pacific has a smelter and refining plant in Okayama in the south of Japan. The company has a total output capacity of 710,000 tonnes a year. (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Michael Watson)